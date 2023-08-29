Māpua liquor store bid rejected on alcohol-related harm grounds

The proposed liquor store at the entrance to Māpua village would “likely lead to an increase in alcohol related harm”, a licensing committee has found.

Māpua will not get a Super Liquor store, with a licensing committee agreeing with objectors that a bottle store in the small community would “likely lead to an increase in alcohol related harm”.

In July, more than 40 people attended a Tasman District Licensing Committee hearing to decide whether Super Liquor should be allowed to open a premises in Māpua. The application was opposed by the region’s Medical Officer of Health, police and Tasman District’s licensing inspector.

Eighty-eight people as well as the reporting agencies objected to the plan by Nelson Holdings Limited (NHL) to open the store at 151 Aranui Rd, at the entrance of the village near the local primary school.

At the hearing, NHL’s lawyer John Young said The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 looked to minimise alcohol-related harm.

However, in his report, Medical Officer of Heath Dr Andrew Lindsay said a bottle store in the location would result in an increase of exposure and potential harms from alcohol.

On Tuesday, the Tasman District Council released the committee’s reserved decision. The ruling said the evidence showed that the proposed store’s proximity to “sensitive sites”, specifically Māpua School and Aranui Park, would “likely lead to an increase in alcohol related harm”.

“The concern of the community is that it will be affected in a significant way, appears justified,” the ruling said.

NHL had given no evidence the store would benefit the community, and in the hearing admitted opening the store was “a defensive move to prevent others coming into the area and to protect their business”, it said.

The hearing also assessed whether the store would reduce the “pleasantness and agreeableness” of the community.

“The committee noted that Māpua is very child and family centric, and residents want it to stay that way.

“There has been no evidence presented to the committee to suggest that the granting of this application will benefit Māpua.”