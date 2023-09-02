Plan Change 29: more housing choice or 'daylight robbery'?

An aerial photo taken from near the Nile and Tasman St intersection looking west towards the city. This area would be in the high density residential zone proposed under Plan Change 29, allowing buildings up to six storeys.

To Nelson City Council, it's about making it easier to build homes up, instead of out. For those opposed to it, it's "daylight robbery". So, what is Plan Change 29 - and why should you care about it? Katie Townshend reports.

When it comes to Plan Change 29 in Nelson, there are two distinct sides emerging. There’s the council viewpoint, that more housing options are needed in the city. On the other side residents are worried that a six-storey apartment block will be built next door and block out all their sunlight.

But, despite the differing views, there’s one thing all agree on: people need to let the council know how they feel about the 296-page plan change that has been labelled by mayor Nick Smith as the “biggest changes to Nelson’s planning rules in a generation”.

So, what is Plan Change 29?

The plan change being put forward by Nelson City Council would set new rules about what type of residential property people can build, and where, with a focus on housing intensification.

Under the proposed new rules, there would be three residential zones.

A general residential zone will permit up to three residential units with a height of two storeys, or 8m tall; medium density would allow up to three units of up to three storeys, or 12m; and high density up to three units of up to six storeys, or 19m.

All will be able to go ahead without resource consent if it is within the rules.

Supplied The proposed new residential zones for Nelson, showing general (yellow), medium (light orange), and high density (dark orange).

Why do we need it?

For the council this the reason is simple: growth.

Council group manager environmental management Mandy Bishop said it was “one way that the council is looking to provide for growth for housing in the next 30 odd years”.

According to the plan change document, Nelson’s population increased by 13,500 between 1996 and 2020, and is predicted to grow by another 11,860 people by 2051 – growth of about 27%.

There’s also the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development the council is required to follow.

This states that tier 2 councils – like Nelson – must have district plans which “enable at least sufficient development capacity to meet expected demand”.

This argument is amongst those being challenged by opponents to the plan change.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Looking down Nile St, west towards the city, an area that would be of the high density residential zone as part of Plan Change 29.

Tim Bayley is the convener of the group Stop Plan 29 on Facebook, which as of Thursday had 232 members. He lives in a proposed high density zone.

He argues the population growth has been going down in recent years.

“There's been a decline over the last couple of years of actual number of people moving to Nelson.”

Statistics New Zealand population data for Nelson shows that, in the past 10 years, the population rose every year from 2012 till 2020, before declining by 200 each year in 2021 and 2022. In 2012 the population was 48,200, compared to 54,500 in 2022 – and overall increase of 13%.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The proposed new residential zones for Stoke, showing general (yellow), medium (light orange), and high density (dark orange).

‘It’s about choice’

Alongside accommodating for population growth, the plan change also points to housing affordability as a reason for change – the median house price rose 88% from 2016 to 2022 and the number of people on the Ministry of Social Development’s housing register rose 48% in the 12 months from December 2020.

The demographics of the region are also changing, with an ageing population in the city. Over the next 30 years the number of people aged 65 and over is expected to grow to about 30% of the population.

The changes meant there was a shift in the type of housing needed in the city, Bishop said.

“We are proposing that we allow for a greater intensification on properties for building up rather than out in order to accommodate growth and provide a greater range of housing options for various needs, because our plans, our current plan rules are 20 years old. And you know, people's needs have changed in that time.”

The council couldn’t control what people built, but they could make it easier to build a wider range of properties which could have an impact on affordability, she said.

“Enable the supply.”

Bayley isn’t convinced it will help though.

Unless it was public housing most people would be priced out of expensive new developments, he said.

His wife, Janet Southwick, agrees: “All these new places are going to be people that can afford a $2 million apartment. It's not going to be the kids that are just starting out.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Tim Bayley is heading up the Stop Plan 29 Facebook group, opposing the plan to allow three and six storey buildings.

Up versus out

When it came to greater intensification of housing, Bishop said it was a matter of going up, rather than out.

“Nelson doesn't have much flat land that’s available to be built on.”

The plan set out where the council thought the intensification should occur – with six-storey zones in areas that were within walking distance of amenities and commercial centres, such as the CBD, Stoke and Tāhunanui, she said.

Bayley and Southwick agree that housing should be going up – but in the CBD, not in the suburbs.

The high density zones needed to be dropped from the plan, Bayley said.

Taller apartment buildings could go in “site specific” locations – not in wholesale zones.

Bayley said there should be the ability for people to put small, modular homes on their properties to create more housing, but said building up was unfair on neighbours who faced the loss of sunlight.

‘Daylight robbery’

It’s sunlight that is a main sticking point – with Bayley labelling the plan “daylight robbery” in 10,000 flyers he’s planning to distribute throughout Nelson.

The couple are so worried about the loss of sun that they’ve shelved plans to install solar panels as they don’t think it’s worth spending the money when there’s a risk of a developer buying the “prime” property next door.

“The daylight angles are just wrong. The daylight angles are what controls the building and what can be built and the sensitivity, and you have to have some sensitivity to neighbours.”

That concern is laid out in his flyer, which shows diagrams he’s created illustrating the impact of the differing maximum heights on a house.

Alden Williams/Stuff The plan would allow for more intensification of housing, including zones for three storey townhouses, like these ones from Christchurch. (File photo)

Bishop said the daylight admissions standards had to change to allow for greater heights.

“Without altering the daylight admission standards it would not be possible to allow for higher buildings.”

But, there were provisions in place to lessen the impact on existing residents, she said.

This includes the maximum height reducing as buildings get closer to the side and rear boundaries.

That means that, for six-storey buildings, by the rear of a property they will need to be at three-storeys to allow for daylight angles.

The direction of the site, and positioning on the building also impacted daylight – not just the height of a building, she said.

“There's a lot of factors to take into account whether it is actually going to have impact.”

How quickly could the landscape change

A key thing to remember, Bishop said, was just because the rules were changing, that didn’t mean the property next door would immediately be knocked down and replaced with apartments.

Projections suggested that in 30 years time about 15% of the city would have changed due to the rules.

For developers to build apartments or townhouses there had to be a demand for it, she said.

Also, a section being zoned for six-storeys didn’t mean that would occur – there was nothing to stop a developer building a lower building on the same site.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF In 2021 Tim Bayley put a pole near his Dommett St home to illustrate why he thought government plans to increase building heights were flawed. (File photo)

“We’re trying to make it easier to provide for that range. That doesn't mean that overnight, all the different types are going to be there. It will still depend on market demand for development to occur.”

But that’s of little comfort to Bayley and Southwick.

For them, whether or not development occurs the uncertainty of it would always hang over them.

“You're just leaving the whole city in fear of being developed out,” Bayley said.

“The new laws, new daylight angles, means that anybody on all four boundaries could build within a meter of your house for 8, 12 or 19.5 meters high. Do you want to live in a cave?”

People moved to Nelson for the sunshine, so the possibility of losing it from your home – even if it never happened – was a huge factor, he said.

“People are just worried that, wow, this could happen next to me.”

If a developer had the option to build six-storeys they would to maximise the gain from a property, he said.

“All this is going to do is gradually just drag down the level of housing and the style and the amount of daylight that everyone gets to a mediocrity where we all basically just in a depressed state ... And we all have vitamin D deficiency.”

What happens next?

Whether you want more intensification or not, Bishop and Bayley agree on one thing: they want people to have their say by submitting on the plan change.

“This is a start of a conversation,” Bishop said.

“We've attempted to explain where we think the intensification could go, and why. And now we want to hear back from people to see whether we've got it right.”

People can provide feedback to the council until September 19.

A “friend of submitters” is also available to talk people through the process if they want help.