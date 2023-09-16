Four more sawdust dumps around Nelson to be tested

Sawdust dumped under tthe embankment at the northern end of Trafalgar Park will be tested.

Four more historic sawdust dumps around Nelson are to be tested for toxins.

It follows the discovery in August of a sawdust dump site exposed by tidal surges at Tāhunanui’s Back Beach that will cost more than $3 million to remediate.

The sawdust, dumped in the 1960s, contains arsenic, dioxins, copper, chromium and boron from treated timber. The contamination levels exceed national standards for a recreation area, but the council has assessed the risk as low. The greatest risk would be from children ingesting the contaminated sawdust, Nelson mayor Nick Smith said when the council released a report on the contamination.

Nelson City Council group manager community services Andrew White said the council would test historic sawdust deposit sites at the Trafalgar Park embankment, Corder Park, Miyazu Reserve and Queen Elizabeth II Reserve as soon as possible.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The contaminated sawdust pile on Back Beach, Tāhunanui is covered with fabric and sand ahead of large spring tides in August. It will cost in excess of $3 million to remove the toxic material.

The latter two areas are reclaimed land outside Wakapuaka Cemetery that the council believes cover the space referred to as "mudflats" in past council minutes. A city engineer’s report from a 1932 edition of the Nelson Evening Mail noted that unemployed relief workers were put to the task of mudflat reclamation using sawdust.

White said the new sites were not actively eroding and the council did not expect a similar level of environmental exposure as at Tāhunanui.

Nelson Mail Queen Elizabeth II Reserve is the site of an historic sawdust dump.

Council documents released to the Nelson Mail through the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act reveal that Tāhunanui residents tried to stop the dumping of toxic sawdust on Back Beach a year after council allowed the practice, but were turned down.

The Tahuna Beach Advisory Committee met in September 23, 1969, a little over a year after the Nelson City Council agreed to the disposal of sawdust at Back Beach.

Their request, that consideration be given to putting a halt the practice, and that the area should be covered, was turned down by the council.

Reasons for either decision are not listed in the documents.

The disposal of wood by-products has been carried out in sensitive waterfront areas in Nelson from as far back as the 1930s.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Contaminated land specialist Dave Bull.

Documentation provided to Stuff named a number of sites where sawdust dumping took place – in Atawhai, below the Wakapuaka Cemetery, at Bolt Rd before it was leased to the golf club, and the Trafalgar Park embankment.

Council minute book records from 1935 show there was a resolution on the matter of “putting sawdust on land beyond Trafalgar Park”.

In addition, ashes from wood treated with arsenic were spread around properties in Nelson, including vacant lots.

The original decision to dump at Back Beach was made clear in a 1968 report from the city engineer on sawdust disposal that mooted two different sites, Atawhai, and Tāhunanui.

“Now that the area of Bolt Rd which has been leased to the golf club has been filled with sawdust, millers, timber merchants and joinery factory owners are looking for another suitable site to dispose of this material,” wrote city engineer G. A Toynbee.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Part of Corder Park in Atawhai was used as a sawdust deposit site.

The western area of the beach, some 1000 feet beyond the skating rink and “generally between the trees and the front of sand dunes” was suggested.

Toynbee said the site had “adequate sand hills, to provide a light covering to the sawdust and it would actually be improved by the addition of sand”.

“Wind blown sawdust would be no problem and it would even encourage growth in the area generally. A depth of about 12 feet could be placed and this could provide a higher level for future picnic areas or when completely decomposed, could even be used as a soiling material for reclamation in the area.”

The issue of what to do with waste from Nelson’s thriving mills was a headache for local authorities for over three decades before Tāhunanui became a dumping site.

A report in the Nelson Evening Mail in 1931 referred to the “smoke nuisance” at the tip from sawdust, and the council was worried shavings would blow onto business houses on Haven Rd.

In 1948 the council works committee met with L.E.H Baigent and P Webley, representing sawmillers and box makers.

The committee agreed for shavings to be taken to the tip, though in November that year, the council told timber merchants they would no longer accept sawdust there, nor was it to be burnt in open spaces in the city area.

“A limited amount only can be taken on the reclamation, and they must make their own arrangements for the disposal of the balance.”

In 1965, a report from the city engineer written to the Medical Officer of Health on the topic of arsenic in timber preservation listed seven firms that were using treated timber and their methods of disposing of waste wood.

Of the seven businesses (H.Baigent and Sons in Nayland Rd and Rutherford St, Chamberlain Construction Ltd, J.D and L Robertson Ltd, H.H Beatson and Co, Webley Bros, and Timber Distributors Ltd), five were burning wood onsite, and dumping ash either on their own sections or on neighbouring lots.

Four of the companies dumped sawdust and machine planings at Seabrook By-Products, a piggery located close to the airport, where it was used for the bedding down of pigs.

White said the council believed that many of the sites where ashes were spread had already been classified as sites to be added to the Hazardous Activities and Industries List (HAIL).

However, the council was checking the information it held against publicly available information on the timber companies involved to determine exact addresses.

The latest in the records supplied to mention sawdust dumping dates back from 1971, when the city engineer noted that the Trafalgar Park embankment was now full, and that sawdust be directed to Back Beach.

The council hasn’t found any information in their files about which companies were the source of the wood waste that was dumped at Tāhunanui Beach in the 1960s, nor any information on the source of the sawdust that was placed in the reclaimed land outside Wakapuaka Cemetery in the 1930s.

Contaminated land specialist and arsenic contamination expert Dave Bull

said there wasn’t much to cause alarm with sawdust piles. It was possible that the wood came from the felling of native forest which may not have been treated.

However, by the 1920s and 1930s, the timber industry was starting to tannalise, using copper, chromium and arsenic solutions to extend the life of timber.

In the 1960s, pentacholophenol (PCP) was being used, albeit rarely, to combat a fungal condition called anti sapstain, Bull said.

Nowdays, PCP is considered a “persistent organic pollutant”, that had detrimental effects on the sawmillers exposed to it.

Massey University in Wellington senior lecturer environmental health and toxicology Dr Nick Kim said the risk was relatively low when a site was in place.

Determining the risk posed by the sawdust piles was a question of how good the capping layer on it was, and if there an exposed contaminated material at the surface or further down, he said.

“You would want to restrict access of children and particularly young children that might put things in their mouth,” Kim said.

Bull said the disposal of treated sawdust remained a perennial problem and it remained the case that almost all outdoor timbers were treated with arsenic.

He said a topic for constructive public debate and the “bigger picture” would be an examination of the reasoning behind the use of treated wood, a look at alternatives, and the “end game” of what to do with wood that has already been treated.