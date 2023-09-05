30 hectares of solar panels planned for Bell Island in wastewater deal

An aerial photograph of the Bell Island Sewage Treatment Plant and part of the Waimea Estuary.

Bell Island could be a site of renewable energy generation if plans for a 30 megawatt solar array come to fruition.

Nelson Regional Sewerage Business Unit general manager regional sewerage and landfill Nathan Clarke said a 30 hectare facility was on the table for the island, with Infratec currently working through the specifics of the design, coastal hazards and resource consenting.

Initially, a smaller sized array of 15 megawatts was considered, but Infratec had come back to the business unit and requested a larger land area to increase the size of the facility.

The project would be funded by Infratec, but would lower the cost of electricity for the island’s wastewater treatment plant, and create revenue through its lease, Clarke said.

It would also reduce carbon emissions associated with the facility, the unit’s annual report summary said.

Infratec would also install another power cable from Bell Island to the main grid, which would add resilience to the plant as it currently didn’t have a second connection, Clarke said.

The unit is negotiating with the company for the land underneath or around the panels to be used for other purposes, such as irrigating wastewater below, growing crops, or grazing sheep.

“Overall, it’s a positive thing from a regional perspective, if we can get an effective return from our involvement, we can get renewable energy for the region, and we can still maintain use of our land for our purposes,” Clarke told councillors at the Nelson Regional Business Unit meeting on Friday.

An options agreement and solar array licence has been signed for the project.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff An aerial photograph of the Bell Island Sewage Treatment Plant.

The Bell Island Sewage Treatment Plant treats wastewater from Tāhunanui, Stoke, Richmond, Wakefield, Brightwater and Māpua, as well as industrial wastewater from the Nelson Pine Industries Alliance, the freezing works, and other industrial processing centres. Septic tank wastes are also treated.

Wastewater is treated and discharged, while residual solids are treated, essentially disinfected, and then used to irrigate trees on Rabbit Island, reusing the nutrients that are contained in the wastewater.

“That’s a fertiliser, essentially, to the trees on Rabbit Island,” Clarke said. “It makes them grow a lot faster.”

Bell Island has a discharge consent for a further 17 years, but in the meantime, the sewerage landscape is changing.

Supplied Wastewater is treated and discharged, while residual solids are treated, essentially disinfected, and then used to irrigate trees on Rabbit Island.

Māori find it abhorrent to discharge treated water to water, and this is now part of legislation – Te Mana o Te Wai, Clark explained.

Over time, the unit is “looking to use water in a positive way”. An application has been made for resource consent to place a pipe corridor from Bell Island to Best Island.

Part of the reason for this was that Greenacres Golf Club has applied to use wastewater for irrigation. The unit also bought a farm on Best Island around three years ago for the use of wastewater treatment application.

Another use for the water would involve reusing the treated water in industrial processing facilities where potable water would not be needed, Clarke said.