CBD view shaft protection could be scrapped to enable more inner city living

The council is proposing to remove rules protecting the view down Trafalgar St from the top of the steps at Nelson’s Christ Church Cathedral, arguing it is obscured by trees anyway.

Rules protecting views of the Boulder Bank from the Church Steps could be scrapped to allow for buildings up to eight-storeys high in the central city.

But, while the protected view shaft may be a thing of the past, the Nelson City Council says it doesn’t really matter – because the view has already been obscured by trees anyway.

The council’s major update to planning rules for the city, Plan Change 29, is currently out for public consultation.

The main focus of the proposal is to make it easier to build houses up rather than out – allowing for six-storey, three-storey and two-storey development in new residential zones without resource consent.

Alongside the plans for the city’s suburbs, the plan change is also looking to encourage more inner-city living, with new rules allowing buildings of up to 24 metres tall – or eight-storeys – in the inner city and inner city fringe areas.

Currently, the maximum height in the city centre is 15m, and 20m in fringe areas.

The height would mean there would be “mid-rise” buildings in the city centre, which would “retain the feel of a human scaled environment”, the plan change said.

The height allowance would allow more purely residential development in city fringe areas, while in the city centre it would allow for more developments with retail and commercial space on the ground floor, with “potential for upper-level residential uses”.

Supplied/Nelson City Council The view shaft from the cathedral steps out to the Boulder Bank is currently protected, but could be scrapped to allow for eight-storey buildings.

Higher buildings in the central city would “help signify its importance in the wider environment and transition building scale down to the periphery”, through the high and medium density zones, the plan change said.

But, to enable taller buildings to be built the plan change also states that the rule protecting the view shaft from the Church Steps down Trafalgar St should be deleted.

The rule was put in place to protect the “significant view” from the steps of the Christ Church Cathedral through to Nelson Haven and the Boulder Bank.

But, the view being protected was already “heavily obstructed by the growth of trees along Trafalgar St”, the report said.

Council group manager environmental management Mandy Bishop said the rule had become “ineffective”.

“The view shaft doesn't really work as it is. There are obstacles in its way, including the trees.”

Supplied The proposed new residential zones for Nelson, showing general (yellow), medium (light orange), and high density (dark orange). The inner city centre (light purple), and inner city fringe (light blue) would allow for heights of up to 24m.

Allowing for taller buildings in the CBD would help provide greater options for people as the way people lived – and where – changed over the next 30 years, she said.

“We are hoping that there will be less dependence on cars. There are a lot of benefits of living closer to work, closer to commercial areas, closer to city dining, and entertainment.”

Tim Bayley, the convener of the group Stop Plan 29 on Facebook, said while he objected to the new residential zones, he agreed with plans to build up in the CBD.

”We should be building up in the CBD,” he said.

He suggested a new Farmers building in Buxton Square with parking and apartments above could become a cornerstone for the city.

Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens is the chair of the City Centre Business Forum and lives in the city centre.

The proposal to put eight-storeys in the CBD was about providing choice for people, he said.

“It’s about where that kind of development is appropriate. In your city centre, that’s an area of really high land value, and so the development potential is there ... without having those downstream impacts in the same way as an eight-storey building would have in a residential neighbourhood.”

The council was “testing the idea” through the plan change, and wanted to hear the public’s feedback, he said.

People can provide feedback to the council about the plan change until September 19.

A “friend of submitters” is also available to talk people through the process if they want help.