'We need more doctors than we have' message from striking doctors

Around 30 senior doctors in Nelson took part in a national strike waving signs and calling for better staffing.

"We need more doctors than we have," Dr Katie Ben told Stuff after a lunchtime protest on Waimea Rd, outside Nelson Hospital on Tuesday.

"And we are finding it very, very difficult to recruit into vacant positions."

The Government was putting health in danger by not properly funding the health service, she said.

"We as doctors are very, very concerned that we are having to do extra shifts, extra hours. We are having to plug increasing gaps in the rosters to ensure that the public get health care when they need it, and there aren't enough of us to do that.

"We have real issues with short staffing. We have a theatre schedule that is missing anaesthetic staff on a weekly basis. We're reliant on locums to come in and prop the system up. And we recognise that a two-hour strike today has caused some disruption, not nearly as much disruption as is being caused by lists being cancelled on a daily, weekly basis because there aren't enough staff here to run them."

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Doctors go on strike outside Nelson Hospital on Waimea Rd, Nelson on Tuesday.

Dr Ben is one of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists' (ASMS) executive members for the South Island.

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora chief people officer, Andrew Slater said Te Whatu Ora was frustrated and extremely disappointed that the ASMS was refusing to take their latest offer for settlement to their members for consideration, following unsuccessful mediated discussions over the past week.

Te Whatu Ora had made a significant commitment to review terms and conditions across the senior medical workforce and to start to remove the remuneration inconsistencies that have been generated through 20 DHBs operating as independent employers, he said.

“An important part of the Te Whatu Ora offer that ASMS is not acknowledging is that we share our doctors' concerns about attracting and retaining doctors into the public health system.”

Slater said growing the medical workforce would take time. Te Whatu Ora had been “clear with the union that we have put all that we can on the table”.

“To invest more would involve having to make funding reprioritisations elsewhere,” he said.