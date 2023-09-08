Unhappy public turn out to say no to housing intensification plan

Mayor Nick Smith runs a public meeting to discuss Plan Change 29 to allow more housing intensification in the city.

“An abomination,” one person called it.

“Destroying one of the most beautiful places I have ever lived in,” another said.

The opinions flew thick and fast when about 350 people turned up to the Trafalgar Centre on Thursday night for a public meeting about the controversial plan being proposed by Nelson City Council to make it easier for more intensified housing to be built in the city.

While many called for the plan to be shelved altogether, only one stood up to say the liked the plan.

The night ended with Mayor Nick Smith promising to extend the deadline for submissions by six weeks and to hold 10 drop in sessions for people to have their say.

The plan change being put forward by the council would set new rules about what type of residential property people can build, and where, with a focus on housing intensification.

Under the proposed new rules, there would be three residential zones.

A general residential zone will permit up to three residential units with a height of two storeys, or 8m tall; medium density would allow up to three units of up to three storeys, or 12m; and high density up to three units of up to six storeys, or 19m.

Supplied/Nelson Mail The proposed new residential zones for Nelson, showing general (yellow), medium (light orange), and high density (dark orange).

All will be able to go ahead without resource consent if it is within the rules.

The council has said the rules would allow for housing intensification by going up rather than out, to help meet the needs of predicted population growth.

But, many in the public have been alarmed by the proposal and the threat of development next-door to existing properties and the impact on amenities, including sunlight, with some labelling the proposal “daylight robbery”.

That tension came to a head at Thursday night’s meeting.

Smith, along with council staff, introduced the proposal, pointing to projected population growth, and requirements under the government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development, as the core reasons why the plan was being developed.

Katie Townshend/Stuff About 350 turned out for the public meeting.

But, as the night went on it was clear there were few in the crowd that supported the proposal, or accepted the justifications for it.

One Nelson South resident demanded to know what criteria had been used to determine the zones.

“Where’s the justice for someone who ends up in the shadow of such a building,” he asked.

A Stoke resident said she was “absolutely heartbroken that someone may build a three-storey building next to my house”.

Many questioned the statistics being used to justify the population projections and predict future housing need, with council staff replying that they had used Statistic New Zealand data.

Another popular theme was concern about whether the city’s infrastructure could handle the level of intensification being proposed.

One resident who lives in a medium density zone with high density across the street said their infrastructure couldn’t cope with existing houses, let alone all the additional toilets and showers that could come with development.

Smith responded that any developer would have to ensure the infrastructure was able to cope before any building could go ahead.

“Even if it’s zoned it can’t be built unless either the council has built the infrastructure or the developer.”

One person said their big concern was that the cost of developments would be so high that the price of any homes built “will go up and up and up”, doing nothing to improve affordability issues in the city.

And then there was the one lone dissenting voice that stood up to say they quite liked the plan.

“It would be nice if there was more housing,” they said.

Many of those present called on the council to reject the government’s directives around development, and say that it’s not right for Nelson.

Katie Townshend/Stuff Mayor Nick Smith hit back at suggestions the council should not abide by the law.

But, Smith hit back at that suggestion, saying he could not ask Nelson residents to follow the law and then not follow it himself.

“If you want a mayor that breaks the law you need to find another mayor.”

He urged those at the meeting to try and find a way forward.

You couldn’t rule out developments on greenfields, farmland and infill, because then you were out of options, he said.

“If you don’t want any storeys going up then there’s nowhere for housing ... my children, these young people here, will never have the opportunity to own a home.”

The council was committed to hearing the views of the public and getting the plan change right, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Nile Street would be in line for housing intensification under Plan Change 29, allowing buildings up to six storeys.

The deadline for people can provide feedback to the council was September 19, but that has been extended until October 31.

A “friend of submitters” is available to talk people through the process if they want help.

Candidates weigh in

The two major party candidates vying for votes in the October election were at the meeting, and took the chance to weigh in.

National candidate Blair Cameron said the “overwhelming feeling in the community is that this has been sprung on people”.

Katie Townshend/Stuff National candidate Blair Cameron said the plan had been “sprung on people”.

There was a housing crisis in Nelson, but development had to occur in the right place, he said.

“I live in a six-storey apartment building and it’s great, but you need to do it where it makes sense.”

Labour candidate, and incumbent MP Rachel Boyack said the council has skipped a step laid out in its future development strategy, which called for neighbourhood plans to be developed.

They needed to go back and do that, she said.

“Sit down with each neighbourhood and actually come up with some plans.”

She lived in a medium density area, which she was comfortable, but she would be concerned if she was in a high density areas.