Slush Cup draws a crowd at Rainbow Ski Area

Daring skiers attempt to skim across a lake at the Slush Cup, a celebratory end to the 2023 ski season at Rainbow Ski Area.

With a late start to the skiing season for Rainbow Ski Area, the manager says the season has come full circle with a busy August and a great turnout for the Slush Cup on Saturday.

The event marked the end of the season for the St Arnaud ski field, 100km west of Blenheim and 80km south of Nelson, where daring skiers get a novel opportunity to show off their skills.

A lake with a ramp is built at the ski field, and competitors attempt to skim across the lake without falling into the water.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Marcus Roebuck snowboards across the pond in steampunk fashion.

Rainbow Ski Area mountain manager Andrew Malcolm said he believed the event drew its biggest crowd yet.

“It was a pretty big success ... We had the most participants this season that we’ve ever had. We’ve done quite well.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff James McLennan, left, is rescued by Danni Ferens after crashing into the pond.

The event was always a lot of fun, and a good competition to see who the last skier standing would be, Malcolm said.

There was a wide range of participants this year with competitors ranging from 6 years old to those in their 60s.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Anita Gortersmith grimaces during a skim across the pond.

“It was retro day, everybody dresses up in costumes and like everyone’s just out there having fun. It’s genuinely quite warm, you know, [people] just sitting out on the deck, enjoying the sun.”

This year’s winner was Caitlin Robinson.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Theo McGillivray crashes into the pond.

The competition marked the end of what ended up being a successful season for the ski field.

After warm weather delayed the start of season, Malcolm said the season came “full circle” and they had great turnouts.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Ali Milligan tries to stay above water.

“This season, for whatever reason, everyone was in the same boat in the South Island, it just took a little while to get started. But once it got started it was a great time.”

Malcolm said the number of skiers in August was “really good” and made the team at Rainbow Ski Area know the community was behind them.