How much of a risk are Nelson's sawdust dumps?

Trafalgar Park’s embankment is one of four areas to be tested as soon as possible by the Nelson City Council.

The risk that Nelson’s four recently identified historic sawdust dump sites pose to the public depend on the sites’ exposure pathways, a senior lecturer in environmental health and toxicology says.

The Nelson City Council has confirmed it will be testing a further four sites in Nelson where sawdust was historically dumped for toxins as soon as possible.

The areas to be tested are located at the Trafalgar Park embankment, Corder Park, Miyazu Reserve and Queen Elizabeth II Reserve.

In August, the council said it would be seeking urgent remediation for the contaminated sawdust at Tāhunanui’s Back Beach, after testing confirmed arsenic, chromium, copper and boron as well as dioxins.

Dioxins are considered toxic and associated with pentachlorophenol (PCP), a wood preservative now no longer used and considered a persistent organic pollutant.

PCP had detrimental effects on the sawmillers exposed to it.

Dr Nick Kim, who works at Massey University in Wellington, said the three main exposure pathways in humans were ingestion, breathing, or taking in the material through your skin, known as dermal absorption.

With these types of sites, the only risk was if someone ate the material, with children facing the highest potential for harm because they were lower body weight.

A younger child eating the material contaminated with arsenic could provoke acute poisoning, meaning sudden onset. That could be something “fairly insignificant” like an upset stomach, though poisoning at the severe end could potentially lead to death, as was seen in animals grazing around sheepdips.

The risk also depended on if there was any exposed material, and how good the capping layers were. Potential contaminants included arsenic and pentachlorophenol, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson mayor Nick Smith announces plans to remove contaminated sawdust from the Back Beach at Tāhunanui Beach, Nelson.

Kim said the issue of timber treatment operations using any area they could to fill has been a widespread issue throughout New Zealand, and it was possible there were other sites further inland, where gullies on farms were filled, for example.

The council would need to now determine what kind of risks existed, particularly with a washout or erosion, and how to manage that best, he said. Options might include removing the highest contaminated areas, or stablising them, though it would have to be evaluated on a site by site basis.

Some of the material may have already been washed away in previous flood events. If contamination was in a stream, river or lake bed, there would often be a sediment layer on top, and the safest option could be to leave it in place.

“There’s definitely a risk benefit thing. You can do more damage to some areas by digging them up, particularly if you are worried about ecology.

“If you are a seabird, a whole lot of trucks coming in and digging up your environment could be significantly worse than leaving it where it is, if it’s not actually harming anything.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail Dr Nick Kim is a senior lecturer in environmental health and toxicology at Massey University in Wellington.

Kim said often when news articles about contaminated sites were published, those who lived within a few kilometres of the site thought they might be affected by it, however, there had to be an exposure pathway for that to happen.

Contaminated land specialist Dave Bull said contamination “very, very rarely leaps out of the ground and attacks people”.

“By and large, contaminated materials present very little risk, unless you decide to go out and disturb them,” he said.

Bull said a topic for constructive public debate would be an examination into the use of treated wood and its alternatives, as it was still the case that almost all outdoor timbers are treated with arsenic.

“It’s in your retaining wall, your fence posts, your deck, the pile under your house, the playground where your kids play,” he said.

“Treated wood is all around us.”

Kim said that while the waste side of timber was better managed now, and sawdust was no longer being dumped into “any available hollow”, we were still not really managing the fact that it is used, and the potential lifetime effects of it being used.