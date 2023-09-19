Armed man wearing mask flees dairy after fog cannon set off

A man attempted to rob the Salisbury Store in Richmond on Monday afternoon.

An armed man wearing a black mask attempted to rob a Richmond dairy but fled after a fog cannon was activated.

Constable Brett Kindley, of Tasman police said the man entered the Salisbury Store just before 2pm on Monday, presented a weapon to a store worker, and demanded money.

“The worker has activated a fog cannon and the offender has left the scene empty-handed on foot,” Kindley said.

“This incident would have been terrifying for the victim and along with police support, a referral has been made to Victim Support.”

Kindley said enquiries were continuing to identify the offender who was wearing a black mask.

A worker from the dairy said they were in the back of the shop when the person entered the store.

“Everyone is safe now,” the worker said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 230918/8059.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.