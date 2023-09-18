Person flees dairy after fog cannon activated in Richmond
An attempted robbery at the Salisbury Store in Richmond has been prevented by the use of fog cannons on Monday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said one person attempted to rob the dairy, on Salisbury Rd, about 2pm, but the owners activated a fog cannon and the offender fled.
“No injuries are reported and at this time it appears nothing was taken,” the spokesperson said.
A worker from the dairy said they were in the back of the shop when the person entered the convenience store.
“Everyone is safe now,” the worker said.