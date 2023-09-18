Person flees dairy after fog cannon activated in Richmond

A man attempted to rob the Salisbury Store in Richmond on Monday afternoon.

An attempted robbery at the Salisbury Store in Richmond has been prevented by the use of fog cannons on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said one person attempted to rob the dairy, on Salisbury Rd, about 2pm, but the owners activated a fog cannon and the offender fled.

“No injuries are reported and at this time it appears nothing was taken,” the spokesperson said.

A worker from the dairy said they were in the back of the shop when the person entered the convenience store.

“Everyone is safe now,” the worker said.