Teacher steps in as sparks fly at Nelson candidate meeting

Teacher Stuart Roxburgh reminds Jace Hobbs of the rules after the Green candidate jumped up to take National’s Blair Cameron to task.

It was back to school for Nelson electorate candidates, complete with tellings off from the teacher as debate got heated.

At Nelson College on Wednesday, candidates Rachel Boyack (Labour), Blair Cameron (National), Chris Baillie (ACT) and Jace Hobbs (Green) clashed over climate change policy, the Hope Bypass and education.

When the candidates introduced themselves to the Year 13 students, Cameron, who had parked in the headmaster’s parking space, was keen to establish his youth credentials.

“I’m probably the only one of us who did [secondary school qualification] NCEA,” said the 32-year-old.

A generation older, Nelson College old boy Chris Baillie told students he’d entered the third form in 1976, and Hobbs talked about joining the civil rights movement in the US.

The tension ramped up as Boyack and Cameron debated National’s proposed curriculum changes. When voices became raised, teacher Stuart Roxburgh stepped in, reminding candidates to stay seated and let each other speak.

Boyack and Cameron clashed again over the Hope Bypass, with Cameron claiming the Labour MP had “rubbished” the idea.

“I’m not going to put words in my opponent’s mouth,” Boyack said, standing up to outline her historic and ongoing support for the proposed infrastructure.

To a question about climate change, Hobbs raised the “existential threat” facing young people.

“Your very future is being compromised,” he told the year 13 students, adding that if climate change wasn’t tackled “we’re going to perish from it”.

Hobbs sat down, but leapt up again during Cameron’s turn, to loudly protest National’s commitment to the issue.

Again, Roxburgh stepped in. “Only one person speaking, then we move to the next person,” he told them firmly.

“You sound like a teacher,” Cameron said.

“Well, I am a teacher,” Roxburgh said.

Darcy Lawrey, who organised the meeting with Edward Henderson, said it was designed to encourage more young people engage with politics.

“Nelson needs more young people getting involved. [Young people] keeps democracy working, keeps it fresh.”

Many young people had picked up ideas distilled from their parents, that weren’t always accurate. The debate was an opportunity to hear from party candidates firsthand, Lawrey said.

Stuart Roxburgh said he had been impressed with the candidates.

“They were very well-behaved, because they all sat down when I asked them to,” he said. This was not always the case with his students, he said.

When asked which candidate was strongest, Roxburgh was diplomatic.

“Teachers are trained to see the good in everybody,” he said.