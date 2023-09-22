Māori ward 'not true partnership' but step in right direction, say iwi

On Thursday, the Tasman District Council agreed to the establishment of a Māori ward in the Tasman District.

When councillors voted unanimously to establish a Māori ward, staff in the council chamber burst into waiata.

In the next local government election in 2025, those enrolled on the Māori electoral roll will be able to vote for candidates standing for the Māori ward.

Councillor Chris Hill said New Zealanders valued democracy highly, but didn’t acknowledge that democracy didn’t automatically generate equity, and had generated the status quo for decades.

Council was required to have Māori involved in decision-making and having a Māori ward was one way of doing that, she said.

While the vote was unanimous, several councillors raised questions about engagement and polling.

Councillor Trindi Walker said she was raised in the far north, had looked through a te ao Māori lens for most of her life, and had tattoos to acknowledge her far north roots.

She was weaving and doing waiata during Māori Language Week, and that “did something for my soul”.

“But what doesn't do something for my soul was that we're making a decision today and again we have not gone and consulted in our community.”

Councillor Christeen Mackenzie said Auckland City and Kapiti were going through the same process, and both councils had put out an online poll.

Mackenzie said she was interested to hear from staff why they had concluded that was not necessary in Tasman.

Kaihautū Jenna Neame said at the outset of the process, they had looked at what other councils had done when a lot of Māori wards were considered in 2021 and the legislation was changed, and this was shared with councillors.

“You can take a great deal of confidence that this decision to have Māori represented through a Māori ward, only directly affects Māori on the Māori electoral roll.

“Everyone else who feels they might be impacted will be fairly considered through the representation review, which will be a full public process."

Deputy mayor Stuart Bryant asked if there was any benefit in having a survey for people to feed back.

“What I am a bit concerned about is that the wider community won’t be aware of us making this decision and it’ll come like a bolt out of the blue … the publicity is going to be afterwards and not before.”

Neame repeated that the wider community shouldn’t be affected.

Mayor Tim King said that this decision wasn’t about “us”.

”We can speak te reo, we can get tattoos, we can sing waiata, but that’s actually about us … It makes [Walker] feel better, she feels good, but that’s about her ... this actually isn't about us individually.

“It's about providing an opportunity for other people.”

King said those voters wouldn’t get to be on both rolls, and had to make a conscious choice.

In response to Deputy Mayor Bryant’s comment that it would come as a bolt from the blue, King said councillors had known about this conversation for years.

“Every community meeting you've been to for the last three years you could have brought it up in a conversation you had with anyone in the community. You could have pulled it up. You could have engaged at whatever level with whoever you wanted. It hasn't been a secret. So that's on us.

“Our job as representatives is to spark those conversations in communities and the fact that we may have chosen not to, well, that's again on us.”

King said the fact that council was making a conscious positive choice was a “really good thing”.

A letter from Te Waka a Māui Iwi Chairs Forum presiding chair Hinemoa Conner on behalf of the eight iwi of Te Tauihu, expressed their wholehearted support of the adoption of a Māori ward for the Tasman District for the 2025 triennium.

“While a Māori ward does not represent a true partnership as envisaged by Te Tiriti, it is a step in the right direction.”

A report on the topic presented to council said that prior to 2021, the Local Electoral Act required that any council that wanted to establish a Māori ward had to give the public notice of the right to demand a poll, which would have to be undertaken if 5% of electors demanded it.

In 2021, the Local Electoral Act was amended, and references to mandatory and binding polls were removed, meaning that the decision to establish a Māori ward sits solely with councils.

Following the changes to the act, several councils took the opportunity to establish Māori wards before the 2022 elections, including Nelson City and Marlborough District.

In 2021, council considered establishing a Māori ward, but it was not progressed as it would have triggered an out of cycle review of representation arrangements. At the time, iwi chairs wrote to three Te Tauihu mayors asking for Māori wards to be put in place.

In a letter signed by representatives from Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Toarangatira, Rangitāne o Wairau, and Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui, iwi asked mayors to ensure Māori wards were delivered.

“Whilst the Māori ward system does not deliver a true partnership as envisaged by Te Tiriti, nor deals with racism experienced by our communities, it is a start and an advancement on the status quo,” the letter said.

In August, ACT leader David Seymour announced he would scrap Māori wards if elected.

Just over half of New Zealand's councils – 34 – included Māori wards as an option in 2022’s local government elections, many for the first time.

In November 2022, council approved the creation of iwi representative roles with voting rights on each of its three standing committees. A non-voting vacancy was also created for the council. Recruitment is still underway for these roles.