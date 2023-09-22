Nelson's Bridge St makeover entering design phase

Infrastructure upgrades will lead to a makeover for Bridge St and Haven Rd.

Nelson’s Bridge St is lining up for an extreme makeover, but just what the final look will be is open for debate.

On Thursday the Nelson City Council announced an “extended programme of community engagement” was starting for the major inner city project.

The Government has committed $36.4 million from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, and the council has committed $32m to the “Bridge to Better” project.

“Council may need to consider bringing forward and refining existing budgets in the Long Term Plan 2024-34 to progress the work and to consider increased construction costs of up to $12m,” the statement released on Thursday said.

The project will upgrade water supply, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure to enable inner city apartment developments in the area, as well as reducing the flooding of Wakatu Square carpark during king tides.

Once the underground work was complete, Bridge St and Haven Rd would then become “a people-focused corridor, with more green places, more places to socialise, a more sustainable commercial environment and more transport choices”, the statement said.

Mayor Nick Smith said the infrastructure work provided an opportunity to redesign the area.

“I want the council and consultants working closely on the design with retailers and property owners so as to manage the disruption during construction and deliver a revitalised space for the city’s future.”

Group Manager Infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the council would be working to develop a design over the next year.

“Primarily, this is about more people spending more time in our city centre by increasing the number of people who live there and creating places that are a lot nicer to spend time in.

Nelson City Council/Supplied An artist’s impression from the city centre spatial plan last year showing Bridge St and potential Kāinga Ora housing projects. The image is not part of the design concept for the street that is now being developed.

“More city centre residents will mean livelier streets throughout the week, which will also bring about many new business opportunities. It will also positively affect emissions as people are provided more transport choices, including making walking easier.”

Chris Wilkinson from First Retail Group will work with retailers through the process.

It was an exciting opportunity for Nelson, he said.

“Council have been clear that they want to work closely with retailers, businesses and property owners on Bridge St so they can minimise disruption once construction starts.

“Perhaps more importantly though, there is a positive story to tell here about how this work will bring new life to one of Nelson’s most characterful streets.”

The first stage of engagement will run till the end of February with meetings for stakeholder groups, including retailers, older adults, youth representatives and civic institutions such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Suter Gallery.

“We will then mix those groups together, which gives people the opportunity to look at the project from another person’s perspective,” Louverdis said.

“We’ve found that people can often find common ground this way.”

The feedback would be used by Boffa Miskell to deliver the concept design in early 2024.

That would then lead to another community engagement process for the public to give feedback.