Pilot 30kph limit approved for Richmond and Māpua

Māpua’s Aranui Rd will see its speed limit reduced to 30kph under a pilot approved by council on Thursday.

A pilot of 30kph speed limits on roads in Richmond and in Māpua is to go ahead after the council gave approval for staff to proceed with the project.

Under the plans, part of Aranui Rd in Māpua, and a stretch of Wensley Rd in Richmond will be submitted for approval by the Director of Land Transport.

The pilot speed limit was one of a swath of road changes that the Tasman District Council approved at Thursday’s full council meeting, including the Richmond and Māpua Streets for People and Richmond and Motueka Transport Choices projects.

The council agreed to proceed with the modified Transport Choices cycleway in Motueka running along Tudor St, but not before Motueka councillor Trindi Walker attempted to put through an amendment that would see an intersection intervention on Tudor St canned.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council councillor Trindi Walker said she was compromised as to who to support in a “divided community”.

Walker expressed concerns that trucks would have to pass the centre line.

“If we are designing something that a vehicle has to run up and over, as a pedestrian, am I safe?”

Transportation manager Jamie McPherson said safety improved when pedestrian crossings were put on raised platforms.

“If you had just a normal road, and you paint a zebra crossing on that, you’ve reduced pedestrian safety by about 70%. But if you put that zebra crossing up on a raised platform, that limits vehicle speed.”

In addition, common feedback from cycle users was that they didn’t like the way the cycleways “just ended”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman Mayor Tim King said petitions didn’t have magically have greater power than any other feedback that council recieved.

“Part of the way we’ve been designing the whole package is to try and get as many continuous pieces of infrastructure as we can, because that’s what users tell us what they want.”

Walker’s amendment was lost 8 to 6.

McPherson was also asked about maintenance costs. He said most projects would have a low maintenance cost, and in areas such as the Tudor St, Wilkinson St intersection where there was a wide area of seal and pavement, once they were narrowed, they would no longer have to reseal and deal with pavement failures.

He was also quizzed on the impacts to businesses by councillor Mark Greening.

McPherson said data from the Wellington City Council had shown that impacts were negligible, and the majority of Tasman projects did not affect town centres.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Donna Thomsen, owner of Copenhagen Bakery, is upset about a proposed new cycleway on Harewood Rd, which will mean on-street car parks outside her business are lost. (First published January 2021)

Councillor Mike Kininmonth said the update did not mention the presentation of a petition of 216 people who opposed the Streets for People, and he hadn’t heard from anybody in staff to say they had reviewed the petition.

Mayor Tim King said petitions didn’t magically have greater power than any other feedback that council received.

“We've received the petition. You now have the opportunity, as you've just outlined, to consider the feedback, raise it in this forum, see if you have support around the table for any actions that you would like taken from that petition,” he advised.

McPherson said within 12 months of the pilot, the council would receive feedback and then decide if it was to continue.

“This is a different way of doing consultation … many communities were finding it really hard to make any kind of positive change because people were so averse to change, but what in fact we’ve found is that a lot of people liked the changes after a period of adjustment.”

King said it was hard to see the downside of putting something out there when there were different views in the community to see how it worked in practice.

Supplied/Nelson Mail An "emergency meeting" to discuss cycleways, and other topics of concern, was held at the Upper Moutere Community Hall in August.

“We have both some funding and some legislation that enables us to try things and then if they don't work, we can either remove them, change them or alter them,” he said.

The “traffic control devices” that were approved on Thursday, had their genesis in the Walking and Cycling Strategy, which McPherson said was one of the council’s most supported strategies, enjoying a “very high” level of support after “quite a significant” consultation process.

Nevertheless, they have been the subject of an “emergency public meeting” held by detractors, around 50 of whom came to the council meeting on Thursday, spilling out of the public gallery into the reception, “cheering and jeering” as decisions were made in the chambers, a witness said.