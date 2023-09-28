Tasman's $27.4m carryover an 'embarrassment' for staff

Port Tarakohe had a $4.7m carryover from its 2022/2023 approved budget of $6.3m.

Over $27million of delayed Tasman District Council projects will have to be carried over to the next financial year.

At a council meeting last week, a report from senior management accountant Paul Egan listed the projects that would be rolled over to the 2023/2024 financial year.

The council voted to approve the carry over, but not before several councillors asked questions about projects that hadn’t been delivered.

Councillor Kit Maling said the conversation gave staff a clear message that he and others were “particularly unhappy”, which was “probably a bit embarrassing for staff in some ways”.

“My concern is that we have rated for this borrowing, not for all of it as I understand ... but it still means we have increased our rates by a certain amount, so our ratepayers are paying for something that they’re not getting, as it hasn’t been delivered in the year ... I think it puts us in a poor light.”

Mayor Tim King said Maling’s question was entirely appropriate.

It was a perennial conversation that the council didn’t appear to have got better at resolving, he said. Chief executive Janine Dowding described it as “groundhog day”.

Among the big ticket incomplete carry-over projects were the Richmond cycle lanes (about $872,000), which were put on hold until Transport Choices funding was confirmed, construction on the Great Taste Trail ($975,000) delayed due to iwi consultation, the Berryfield/Lower Queen St intersection upgrade ($2.8m), flood mitigation works on Peach Island ($1.09m), and a bridge capacity upgrade for SH60’s Borck Creek ($2.5m), which was tendered but not awarded due to legal opinion.

Sludge removal ($655,000) was delayed due to Covid-19, and reticulation renewals ($462,000) were also delayed. Of the council’s Digital Innovation Programme, $3.4m was carried over, also partly due to Covid-19.

Port Tarakohe had a $4.7m carryover from its 2022/2023 approved budget of $6.3m.

Group manager infrastructure Richard Kirby said the council was “heading for a record” this year, but then the Streets for People took two or three project managers, and they had to delay what they were working on.

Staff were working in more complex environments, requiring consultation, of which the Streets for People had been a classic example, and there were landowner and land purchase issues, he said.

“If you do want to deliver more, we’re going to have to beef up the resources within the project delivery team or hire in resources to get these projects done.”

Dowding said they kept seeing an over prediction of capital spending, which then wasn't met, leading to a back-up of projects.

Councillor Mackenzie pointed out that the report stated that staff acknowledged that delivering a programme of $92.2m of capital work was “not achievable”, yet had also said that staff were “confident” the 2023/2024 budget was deliverable.

Mackenzie wondered whether an assessment of likelihood of deliverable as high, medium or low needed to be done.

The councillor asked that it be noted that council requested a consideration of the 2023/2024 work programme with a report back.