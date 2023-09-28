Chorus outage left Golden Bay residents without internet or phone coverage

A Chorus fibre outage on Wednesday left many Golden Bay people without internet. (File photo)

An unexpected Chorus outage affected Golden Bay residents' ability to communicate, as mobile coverage and internet were down on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Tasman District Council said the outage affected 3000 broadband, wifi and voice telephone Chorus customers.

“We have been advised by Chorus that there is a network outage across some areas in Golden Bay that is largely affecting people in Tākaka, Collingwood, and Pōhara,” the post said on Wednesday.

A council spokesperson said a fibre cable serving large areas of Golden Bay was cut by mistake during a construction job.

The cable had since been restored, they said.

Ao Marama Retreat manager Duan Evans said all the local internet was down for most of the day.

Evans, who operated a venue in Collingwood, said guests came to him on Wednesday morning saying there was no internet or mobile coverage.

He said usually the guests would be connected through Spark, but in his house he was using Starlink which was not affected by the outage.

“We had a wedding at the property, so organising was a bit tricky,” he said.

Evans said acquaintances in Takaka reported the outage too.

A Spark spokesperson confirmed it was caused by a Chorus fibre outage that affected rural connectivity and impacted mobile customers.

