'We need big change': retailers' ideas to revitalise Nelson's CBD

There are plenty of measures – large and small – we could do in Nelson to improve the city, says Yusuf Corten.

More green spaces, a boutique shopping experience – and plenty of parking. Retailers tell Stuff their ideas for revitalising Nelson’s CBD.

Nelson needs “big change”, said Yusuf Corten, of Kebab Kitchen.

Business had been dire, and he, like other small business owners he’d talked to, was thinking of relocating to Richmond.

The city had lost chain stores like Starbucks and Subway – if these big chains couldn’t survive, what hope did small businesses have, Corten asked.

”Nelson is not doing well,” Corten said. “We need big change, we are going backwards.”

Corten had suggestions, large and small, to improve the CBD: more planter boxes, attractive lighting, a night market, more people living in town.

And improving the shabby buildings in the city centre, he said. ”Landlords don’t care, they don’t want to spend money.”

Skara Bohny/Nelson Mail Glen Beattie, pictured with his wife Lorraine, said Nelson should build on its boutique reputation. (File photo)

Beetees director Glen Beattie​ said Nelson should build on its reputation of offering a more boutique shopping experience: he had customers who travelled to his clothing store from Richmond, he said.

Business had been slow over the past few months – “worse than Covid winters”. However, foot traffic in the store, which has just shifted over the road to a new Trafalgar St spot, was picking up again.

“We are relatively happy ... we certainly still see a future in Nelson.”

Nelson Tailors Menswear owner Sharon Dunbar would like to see “an overhaul and an improvement” in the central city, she said.

“I would love to see Nelson have high-end boutique shopping, with service-driven, high end, good cafes.”

Pedestrianising was not the key, Dunbar said: parking needed to be kept front and centre.

“They’ve done it (pedestrianisation) in Tauranga, and they have ruined the CBD. I’ve got no problem with change, but [parking] should be an ‘and’ not an ‘or’.”

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Foot traffic has been down “massively” at Lambretta’s Cafe. (File photo)

Rhys Odey of Lambretta’s Cafe echoed Dunbar’s thoughts on parking.

“We’ve got an ageing population in Nelson, and people like to be able to drive and park to go places.”

Odey said foot traffic in his popular Hardy St eatery was down “massively”, and he worried about Richmond and new retail outlet The Junction drawing shoppers away from Nelson.

Morrison Square centre manager Angela Leonard said she welcomed changes “that will intensify and beautify the CBD, and make it an inviting place for visitors and locals to spend more time in”.

This could include inner-city living, “a lot more” green spaces; more artwork, and suitable venues and spaces for events, Leonard said.