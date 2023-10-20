Rutherford Park new site for destination playground in Nelson's city centre

Nelson City Council has agreed to build a destination playground at Rutherford Park, near the skate park.

A new “destination playground” for Nelson's city centre will be built in Rutherford Park.

At a meeting on Thursday, Nelson City Council agreed to the site for the $3.824 million project being at Rutherford Park, near the Trafalgar Centre.

The decision is in lieu of a planned play space on Bridge St, at the site of the eBus bus hub. The council had planned to develop the space into a playground as part of the Bridge St redevelopment, once the bus station is relocated to Millers Acre.

But, some councillors questioned the location, saying the council was committed to building a playground to help “activate” and bring people into the city centre, and Rutherford Park was too out of the way.

In a report to council, strategic housing adviser Lisa Gibellini said a play space could still be developed in Bridge St, but the site wasn’t large enough for a destination playground.

“It also has potential for a complementary open space/recreation area in the city centre, which could be subject to a future project.”

The council's City Centre Play Space Taskforce had considered available sites, and agreed to focus on council-owned land, because government funding tied to the project required it to be completed by 2027, the report said.

The council received $2.45m Better Off Funding to accelerate the project.

supplied/Nelson Mail The Nelson City Council has bought the Nelson Bus Station site for a proposed playground or housing.

The Rutherford Park site, near the “Old Lumpy” skate ramp, provided the “best opportunity for a destination playground”, the report said.

It also provided the opportunity to have a Rutherford theme, celebrating renowned physicist Ernest Rutherford who was born in Brightwater and attended Nelson College.

Councillor and taskforce chair James Hodgson said a park at Rutherford Park had been talked about since 2015, and it was time to deliver that for the community.

“I truly believe that Rutherford Park is well-connected to the city centre and I believe it will draw people in.”

Families wanted to go to an open space that was “multi-generational”, he said.

But, several councillors questioned the location, saying it wasn’t central enough.

Mel Courtney said the priority needed to be on the central city and drawing people in.

“This city of ours needs an energy boost, and an energy boost like never before ... we’re being distracted, we’re taking our eye off the ball.”

Matthew Benge said it was a “missed opportunity to do something about the city centre”.

“Nelson City is dying.”

But, councillor Kahu Paki Paki said Rutherford Park wasn’t that far away.

“Most people regard the Trafalgar precinct to be the inner city.”

The location was convenient and safe, he said.

“I think this is awesome.”

Councillor Pete Rainey said the location was “literally going to be two minutes walk from the new bus hub”.

“This is really close to the CBD so I think you should dispel those notions of being too far away.”

He supported the idea of a theme celebrating Ernest Rutherford.

The taskforce will now look at public engagement for the design of the playground and seek other funding opportunities.