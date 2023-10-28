Free firewood event near Nelson causes huge traffic jam on highway

The traffic jam stretched for some 10km on State Highway 60 on Saturday morning.

A Tasman District Council event caused a 10km-long congestion on State Highway 60 on Saturday morning.

The council announced on social media and its website that free firewood would be distributed between 11am and 2pm on Saturday on Moturoa/Rabbit Island.

Pictures from the scene showed cars with trailers and utes backing up to Connings, which in normal traffic would be a 15-minute drive from the island.

A person stuck in traffic said it took 50 minutes to drive from Richmond to Redwood Rd on State Highway 60, an 8km stretch of road.

On Wednesday, the council shared a post on Facebook inviting people to come and stock up on free firewood supplies for next winter.

Supplied Cars were queuing near Appleby on SH60 to collect free firewood from Moturoa/Rabbit Island.

“Just bring your standard trailer (6x4 foot) or ute and take the precut rounds away free of charge. They will still need to be split and dried for winter 2024 or 2025.

“Limit one trailer or ute load per household. Staff from Tasman District Council and PF Olsen will be there to assist,” it said.

The council said forestry contractor PF Olsen helped the council by cutting the eucalyptus and macrocarpa firewood from the island.

On Facebook, around 200 people said they would attend the event and over 800 showed interest in it.

After 1pm , the organisers of the event posted on Facebook that the event was over as the free firewood run out.

“Thanks everyone for turning out and we're really sorry for those who have missed out. The demand absolutely exceeded what we expected. We will be taking a lot of learnings from this event,” they said.