Queenstown to Nelson: It's never too late to change your career

Tim Parkinson had been in the tourism industry for years before he made the switch to construction.

Building apprentice Tim Parkinson has proved that it is never too late to change your career after moving from the tourism industry in Queenstown to getting his building apprenticeship in Nelson.

Parkinson had owned shares in GForce Paragliding located at the Skyline Gondola in Queenstown before selling up and moving to Nelson in 2017, a place he and wife Carolyn Hall had always visited and loved.

“I’m an outdoor kind of person. I’m a physical person and enjoy sports and staying fit and healthy, and that’s one of the reasons construction interested me really.”

After spending his time dealing with tourists on a daily basis, helping to run the business and doing office work, when Parkinson moved to Nelson, he thought it might be time to venture into building.

But he “ended up working in tourism, again”.

When Covid hit, an opportunity to do an apprenticeship opened up. So, he thought to himself, now was the right time to go and try something that he’d been thinking about for a long time.

Two years on, Parkinson has almost completed three years of his apprenticeship with Nelson building company RenovateMe and has no regrets about changing his career after so many years in tourism.

For him, it’s all about customer service. In tourism, it was about one-time user experiences and making sure people were having the “holiday of their lifetime”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Parkinson won the Cook Strait Master Builders Apprentice of the Year title in August of this year and will now compete for a national title.

While for construction, it’s about recognising people are trusting you with their new builds or renovations, Parkinson said.

“[It’s] recognising that they’re going through an often stressful period of their life, you know, doing big renovations or new builds. They’re investing a lot of money and I sort of think having an empathy with how other people are feeling is important.”

He's been lucky throughout his working life and enjoyed most of the jobs he’s had, apart from a stint as a financial advisor in the UK before heading over to New Zealand.

If he could “genuinely” say he enjoyed going to work, then all was well, Parkinson said.

Parkinson can even call himself a master apprentice after winning the Cook Strait Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year title in August.

He was encouraged by his BCITO Te Pūkenga training advisor and his employer to apply for the competition and ended up taking the top spot.

The judges were impressed with his “keen eye for detail” in complex projects and “strong leadership qualities”.

Parkinson said he wasn’t much of a competitive person, but it was great to get “some validation” that he was doing well in his apprenticeship.

After his recent success, Parkinson is now heading up to Auckland for the National Apprentice of the Year competition held on November 9, where he’ll be competing against seven other apprentices from around the country.

The transition to construction was great for Parkinson who was coy about which was the better place, Nelson or Queenstown.

“Queenstown will always have a part of my heart. I definitely loved it there, but now, would I go back? No I wouldn’t... I’ve made Nelson my home now.”