Unusual, effervescent and 'quite a lot of fun': the life and times of Mike Ward

The irrepressible Mike Ward, who at 80 reported he still enjoyed running up the Centre of New Zealand. (file photo)

The life of a Nelson jeweller, artist, athlete, former Green MP and councillor is hitting the big screen.

The gala premiere of a documentary about Mike Ward will premiere on Thursday night.

The 81-year-old told Stuff it was “flattering” to be the subject of a documentary.

“I can’t really tell you what it’s about, apart from the fact that it’s about me,” he said.

Ward said his life had been “quite interesting”. By the numbers, he was the only person to run the first 28 Coast to Coasts across the South Island, and has completed other long distance runs including one across Scotland and one from North Cape to Bluff.

He has served six terms as a Nelson City Council councillor, contested five mayoral campaigns, stood in national elections spanning three decades, and completed 25 wearable art entries.

Marion Van Dijk Mike Ward ran for mayor five times. While he didn’t garner enough votes for the top job, although he was a close second in 1989. He served six terms as a Nelson City Council councillor. (file photo)

Nelson filmmaker David Kolff had initially planned on creating a TV series about men who “took the risk to live differently” to inspire people who may not be happy with their lives.

But even though Kolff was firmly established in the film industry, having spent 30 years in the field working on The Lord of the Rings and King Kong, amongst other blockbusters, he found getting a platform on television “challenging and difficult”, and turned to creating a documentary instead.

Kolff hoped Ward's passion would emerge from the documentary.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Filmmaker David Kolff filming Mike Ward in his workshop. Ward, he said, was a “Nelson icon”, and “wonderful” to spend time with.

“He never really strays from his philosophies, and he's always lived by his beliefs,” Kolff said.

Ward, he said, was a “Nelson icon”, and “wonderful” to spend time with.

Marion van Dijk Mike Ward with a retrospective of his World of WearableArt entries at the World of WearableArt. (file photo)

“The world weighs on him quite heavily at times because he wants to save it, but at the same time, he's got a very big, positive, effervescent outlook.”

Kolff said Ward's term in Parliament as a list MP for the Green Party was a “huge deal for him”. However, having to step aside so that co-leader Russel Norman could take the list seat in the next election was a big disappointment, as he “wanted to do so much more in Parliament”.

MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail Mike Ward was pleased to have his electrified recumbent bike back after it was stolen in 2017. (file photo)

For his part, Ward said the opportunity to speak about things that he cared about was one always worth taking.

“We’re trying to protect the status quo which should have no status,” he said.

“We like to blame the politicians and the corporates, and it's true that some of us bear a disproportionate share of the blame for the state of the planet, but in fact, it’s all of us. What might the future look like if we were serious about being here for the long haul?”

The documentary was a “modest contribution” to broaden the conversation.

MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail One of Ward’s legacies in Nelson is creating the art work on Nelson City Council storm water covers that can be seen around the city. (file photo)

A look through the Nelson Mail photo archives gives a snapshot into Ward’s irrepressible joie de vivre –he’s pictured running, reciting poetry on the Church Steps on a National Poetry Day, cycling on his distinctive reclining bike, making jewellery, acting in theatre, and posing alongside his World of Wearable Art entries, all with his signature neckerchief in place.

“My life has been unusual,” Ward said, “but it hasn’t been bad, it’s been quite a lot of fun.”