New $250,000 pump track for Murchison planned

A $250,000 new pump track and playground project is on the cards for Murchison and it's not just the kids who will benefit.

Tasman District councillor Dan Shallcrass said in a council meeting that the development was a “good news story”, with funding and a contract confirmed.

Shallcrass has seen first-hand Wakefield’s transformation after pump track and jump course McGazzaland opened in 2021.

It’s become a destination for people coming from out of town, and is even believed to be behind a rise in house prices in the area, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF A tribute to the late mountainbiking star Kelly McGarry ramps up in his hometown of Wakefield. (Video first published in May, 2018).

He has also heard from the bakery that their “numbers have gone through the roof”, and has discovered that the pump track was widely used across demographics.

“You go there in the evening, the kids have gone home, and it’s actually middle-aged people or teenagers out there,” he said.

The Murchison Pump Track and Playground Upgrade project will be built early next year by Rotorua company Empire of Dirt, which has built tracks for the largest mountainbiking festival in the world, Crankworx in Rotorua and Innsbruck in Austria, as well as the Maitai Valley pump track in Nelson.

In a statement, the Tasman District Council said the installation of playground equipment was part of the overall vision for the project, but the pump track was identified as the “immediate focus”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Competitors at the Tasman Skate Park Tour at McGazzaland in Wakefield earlier this year. (File photo)

The all weather and all skill level asphalt track will transform the existing bike track behind the Murchison Sport, Recreation and Cultural Centre.

Centre managers Julia Sara and Michelle Pugh said those involved in the project had put in countless hours, which was immensely appreciated.

Sara said with work confirmed to proceed, the whole of Murchison would be excited to see construction begin in the coming months.

The next step in the Government’s Three Waters Better Off Support Package funded project involves getting a detailed design under way.

Having outdoor facilities like the pump track meant youth got outdoors, away from their devices and interacted socially, benefiting their mental health, Shallcrass said.

“It’s going to be a real asset for the community.”