Nelson news in brief: car found in homicide inquiry

Police find car linked to homicide

Police investigating the death of 48-year-old James Whitikau Barton have located a white car linked to his homicide. Detective inspector Lex Bruning asked anyone who had seen the BMW X5 station wagon, registration BMW693, on the evening of Friday, November 10 to contact police. “There are people out there who know what occurred on the night of November 10, as well as why it happened,” Bruning said. “We urge them to do the right thing and tell us what they know. The family are grieving and deserve answers.” Meanwhile, police set up a forensics tent outside a Motueka High St property this week. A police spokesperson said the address was “of interest” to the homicide inquiry. No arrests have been made, they said.

Supplied A design impression of the proposed Nelson Provincial Museum’s Archive, Research and Collection facility in Church St, Nelson.

Boost for museum facility

The Nelson Provincial Museum’s long-awaited archive facility is a step closer, thanks to a $300,000 boost from the Lottery Environment and Heritage Fund. The Archive, Research and Collection facility will replace the dilapidated Isel Research Facility, where leaks threaten valuable archives and poor working conditions hamper staff. A new climate-controlled facility on Church St will house the $20 million Nelson Tasman Regional Heritage Collection, and will have a public research space, viewing area and conservation lab. Nelson and Tasman councils are supporting the facility with $3m each, and The Bett Trust has pledged $150,000. The Tasman Bays Heritage Trust, which governs the museum on behalf of the councils, has contributed $1.2m to the project and has plans for more fundraising.

Nelson architect firms pick up national awards

Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects has recognised three architecture projects in Nelson. At a ceremony in Wellington on Thursday night, Irving Smith Architects picked up awards in the Commercial Architecture for its office development, WallÉ; and in the Housing category for its Feather House. William Samuels Architects won the Small Project Architecture category with Studio House, a “relocatable and extendable” home. The winning entries were selected from a pool of 61 shortlisted projects across 12 categories.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The new What If Whakatū Nelson ideas hub in Hardy St has announced its line-up of lunchtime speakers next week.

What if speakers

The second week’s line-up of speakers at the new ideas hub What If Whakatū Nelson at 263 Hardy St has been announced. The sessions begin at 12.30pm and there is time for speakers afterwards. Monday, November 20: What if Nelson created housing above its public carparks? Matt Lawrey and architect Pierre Hammond; Tuesday November 21, What if we had a regional community development agency, Kindra Douglas and Leigh Manson; Wednesday, November 22, Shared communities, Karolina Serrano, Anjali Puri; Thursday, November 23, PlayPen, a place-making game for imagining Whakatū Nelson’s future urban development; Friday, November 24, My experience with a grassroots movement to influence the Auckland waterfront development, architect Julie Stout; Saturday, November 25, 10am-1pm, facilitated teen workshop with Alison McAlpine.

SH6 fix in time for Christmas

Contractors are working to complete underslip and rockfall works on a stretch of road near Murchison in time for the holiday season. A Waka Kotahi spokesman said the road’s narrowness and the required machinery means the highway at Dellows Bluff near Murchison will be restricted to one lane for four weeks from 20 November. Traffic management is in place. Road crews hope to have the highway restored in time for the higher-than-usual holiday traffic volumes, the spokesman said.