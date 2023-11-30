Celebrating 125 years on Motueka's High St

The oldest family-run business in Motueka is 125 years old – and showing no signs of slowing down.

Coppins Outdoors began its life in 1898 when William Coppins opened a small saddlery. After World War II, the company diversified, adding fruit picking bags, horse rugs and tarpaulins.

Today, Coppins Outdoors occupies a large site at 255 High St, and comprises a retail business selling outdoor equipment, and a manufacturing company run by William’s great-grandson.

Now, the retail side of the business is for sale, with Bill Coppins, William’s grandson, ready to retire.

When Coppins began working at the store in 1964, Motueka High St looked very different, he said.

Amy Ridout/Stuff “I have lived and breathed the business all my life,” said Bill Coppins.

“You could shoot a gun down it and not hit anyone.”

The store’s nearby neighbours included a Four Square, a hairdresser, and a milk bar.

Bill had already spent his formative years in the store, spending hours sewing fruit-picking aprons.

These aprons are still produced, along with sea anchors, underwater fabric parachute-style devices which Coppins invented.

Over several decades, Coppins has refined the sea anchors, which work by displacing water, and for several years he and his son have supplied the devices to the United States Navy.

supplied Coppins Outdoors has grown with the times, and today sells outdoor gear and bicycles.

Coppins was “a bit sad” to be stepping down.

“I have lived and breathed the business all my life.”

However, he hoped the right person would take the reins, continuing to develop a business that had adapted to the times. Now, it caters to cyclists, with a bike workshop and Tuesday evening cycle rides, and a new generation of campers and trampers.

“We have always grown over these years,” Coppins said. “Online sales have had some effect, but people still want service, a face to speak to. They know that if something happens they can get it fixed.”