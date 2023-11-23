Median barrier and widening works investigated for SH60

A new medium barrier on State Highway 60 between Harley Rd and the Mapua turn off is being investigated by Waka Kotahi.

A 5km section of SH60 looks set to receive a median barrier after Nelson Tasman councils approved a plan change for the safety project in a meeting last week.

At the joint councils committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors agreed to vary the Te Tauihu Regional Land Transport Plan to include two projects on SH60.

The projects involve installing a median barrier on a 5km section of SH60 from Harley Rd to Mapua Drive, and widening and installing a wide centre line on SH60 from Mapua Drive to Maisey Rd, each of which have an estimated cost of $3 million.

A report presented to the two councils said the highway was chosen because of its history of death and serious injury crashes, because sections could have medians installed without affecting residents, and because the works could coincide with chipsealing work over this summer.

The latter would minimise disruption, and reduce the cost.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight confirmed the agency was investigating median barriers along sections of SH60.

Waka Kotahi was currently completing design work, though the timing of the widening and median barrier work was yet to be confirmed, she said.

Waka Kotahi had placed a wide centreline along the section of Ruby Bay bypass on SH60 in readiness for the median barriers.

Head-on crashes are the leading cause of death on state highways and account for approximately half of all deaths recorded, the agency says.

Research showed median barriers virtually eliminate head-on crashes and reduce run-off-road crashes by around 40-50%, according to Speight.

And along the roadside, barriers could catch vehicles that have left the road, grabbing cars before they hit something harder – like a pole, tree or ditch.