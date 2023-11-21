'Wordsmithing in committee' a test for councillors

Speed limit cuts across Nelson Tasman are to go out for public consultation from November 27 until February 29, 2024.

Proposed speed limit cuts across the Nelson Tasman region are to go out to the public, after councillors agreed to put forward an amended consultation document.

The wording of the document came under close scrutiny by Nelson mayor Nick Smith, who asked for a name change to its title and removal of the word “slightly” in the outline of reduced travel times.

These changes were made during the extraordinary meeting of the joint Nelson Tasman regional transport committee on Monday, and were in addition to Smith’s request for the inclusion of implementation and productivity costs last week.

Several councillors and a staff member expressed hesitance at having to “wordsmith in committee”.

The amendment was adjusted to include the need to “take into account any change in government policy” before finalising the plan.

“My view is this is really critical stuff about trust in democratic institutions,” Smith said.

A senior staff member said the new government had indicated the direction they were likely to go, but may not have actually changed the law by the time the councils needed to comply with it.

“I just think it’s really tricky territory when we have officials questioning the integrity of the elected government,” Smith countered.

Smith also pushed for a “nice and neutral” renaming of the consultation document from “Put speed in its place” to “Have your say on speed limits in our region”.

“My view is, are we going out to the community as advocates for speed limit reductions, or are we going out to the community, [to] provide them with a set of information and let them make choices?”

Nelson deputy mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens said the committee was getting into “way too much detail”.

"At the end of the day, it's a paragraph in a consultation document where most people will probably skip to the end to give us their thoughts directly. So I wouldn't make too much of a deal of it."

“At the end of the day, it's a paragraph in a consultation document where most people will probably skip to the end to give us their thoughts directly. So I wouldn't make too much of a deal of it.”

Group manager community infrastructure Richard Kirby’s suggestion, in response to comments from councillor Jo Ellis, to acknowledge in the document that New Zealand had “voted for change of government, and the future of the speed limits rule has not yet been formalised” was rejected by the mayor.

“I’m sorry, I find that offensive ... our Government is run by elections, and the clear intent is to change the policy,” Smith said.

CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF Tasman District councillor Celia Butler said you needed to spend money to “get safety”, and the inclusion of costs sent a “confused message”.

Tasman councillor Celia Butler wished to register once again her disquiet.

Including the implementation and productivity costs gave the message that “yes, it's about safety, but actually it's going to cost you money and we think that that's important enough to put in the document”.

“I think that sends a confused message, because everybody knows that changes cost money, but in order to get safety, we have to spend money.”

Smith said a reduction from 80kph to 60kph was a reduction of 25%, which was not “slight”.

However, Emma Speight, Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships, said a drop to 60kph on narrow winding roads only resulted in a slight change to travel times because vehicles were already travelling at that speed.

Asked how much of the implementation costs would be funded by Waka Kotahi, Speight said it would be the standard funding assistance rate (FAR). The Tasman District Council confirmed their rate was 51%.

Tasman councillor Barry Dowler asked for a piece to be kept in the text indicating that they wanted to proceed with speed limit changes “whether we get kicked away by the government or not”.

“We have to make a stand somehow, it’s just gone on far, far too long,” he said.

Eight options with varying limits for both rural and urban roads will go out for consultation from November 27 to February 29, 2024.