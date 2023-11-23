Speed bumps for Nelson road after car clocked at 115kph near school

A car travelling down Marsden Valley Rd crossed over The Ridgeway and crashed into this property, narrowly avoiding the house.

Continual speeding along Nelson’s Marsden Valley Rd – including one car clocked at 115kph – has prompted the installation of speed bumps.

Nelson City Council contractors will be on the road, off The Ridgeway, next week to install speed bumps to slow down traffic.

It comes after council tracking of speed in the area found nearly 19,000 vehicles in three months travelled at more than the 50kph limit – about 23% of the recorded trips.

Between December 2022 and March 2023, 17,863 vehicles were recorded driving between 51kph and 60kph and a further 1134 above 60kph – including eight that exceeded 90kph.

“The highest speed recorded in this three-month period was 115kph travelling past the local primary school,” group infrastructure manager Alec Louverdis said.

“More and more people are living along this road, and it is essential to ensure people travel at safe speeds to reduce the likelihood of accidents.”

Supplied/Nelson City Council There have also been three incidents where vehicles have driven across The Ridgeway into residents’ properties, barely missing crashing into houses, group infrastructure manager Alec Louverdis said.

The high speeds had also led to accidents, he said.

In 2023, the council recorded three accidents at the intersection with The Ridgeway, and in recent years, there have been three incidents where vehicles have “shot across The Ridgeway into residents’ properties, barely missing crashing into houses”.

Data showed that travelling at slower speeds meant a greater chance of surviving crashes, he said.

Data in the council’s Speed Management Plan shows a pedestrian hit by a car travelling at 40kph has a 70% chance of survival, compared to a 5% chance at 60kph.

Four speed bumps was the recommended number to slow vehicles down, Louverdis said.

It will be a mixture of speed humps that go across the width of the road, and smaller speed cushions that sit in the middle of the lane.