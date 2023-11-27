Noise complaints made about events at Founders Park have ramped up

Marchfest is one of the many events held at Founders Park each year. (File photo)

Founder’s Heritage Park is “coming into its own” as a centre for events and performance.

However, the number of complaints about noise at the council venue has risen sharply, with three people making 34 noise complaints about the park over the last two years, a steep rise from a small handful of complaints in the two years prior.

Nelson City Council community services acting group manager Martin Croft said there have been 22 complaints made this year, following 12 in 2022. In the two preceding years, the council received just four complaints.

Founders Heritage Park has a number of large events on its annual calendar, including the Multicultural Festival, Marchfest and Diwali.

Croft said that if a complaint is made during an event, an enforcement officer might attend to check whether the noise is above consented limits. If it is, the officer will advise the sound level is reduced. If this doesn’t happen, an infringement notice might be issued.

When events with amplified sound are booked, the organiser needs to provide a noise management plan that can include sound monitoring, Croft said.

Noise complaints do not result in gigs being cancelled or moved, he said.

However, the Feelers, who had advertised a January event at the park, had to find another venue after the event organiser found the concert’s “amplified sound requirements could potentially exceed the park’s noise consent”.

While the band had made a booking enquiry with the park, it had not been confirmed, Croft said.

Nelson City councillor Pete Rainey has been heavily involved in producing music events in the city for several decades, like Opera in the Park and the annual Rockfest competition.

Not that long ago, Nelson had a thriving musical scene, he said.

“[However], the live music scene in Nelson is at the lowest ebb it has been in decades.”

However, “as intensification rolls out, it’s likely activity will increase, and this tension is going to be brought into the spotlight.”

“Founders Park is coming into its own as a venue, it’s a nice place to have live music, but we should look at how it impacts the neighbours.”

Nelson is far from alone: there are many cities struggling to keep residents happy while fostering a lively performance scene, Rainey said.

“I hope Nelson continues to be a city that embraces live music,” he said.

“I would love to see that evolve: it’s part of what makes the city vibrant. But how we manage that noise has to be done carefully.”