Dog 'intensification' putting more stress on staff and contractors

Infringements for Tasman District dog owners are up on previous years, while the number of dogs classified as menacing has also risen.

Canine control officers may well be dog-tired after the past six months, with the Tasman District Council receiving 60 service requests alleging dog attacks.

Reporting to the environment and regulatory committee last month, regulatory services manager Adrian Humphries said that figure “seemed like an awful lot”.

However, to put that in context, some people “think a dog attacks when it looks at them in a funny way, whereas other people might actually be savaged by a dog and say it’s only a nip”.

All of these were investigated and appropriate action was taken, Humphries’ six monthly report said.

The council had also received 202 barking complaints, though these were from a small number of people who were “fixated”.

Numbers of dogs in the region have continued to rise, with an increase Humphries described as “significant” of 858 dogs over the past year, which put more stress on staff and contractors.

This was an “intensification” of dogs in a localised area, leading to more complaints, and an increase in the number of dangerous and menacing dogs.



A table of dog numbers as of September 30 shows 32 dogs were classified as dangerous in 2023, while in 2022, that figure was 18, a jump of 77%.

This year, 88 dogs have been classified as menacing, a 31% increase from last year’s figure of 67.

The council had not prosecuted any dog owners in the last six months, but three owners decided to euthanize the offending dogs and compensate the victims, rather than go to court and risk disqualification, he said.

Two owners were disqualified from dog ownership due to consistently committing infringement offences.

Seven dogs had been rehomed through the council’s dog welfare partners, Second Chance and the SPCA.

In terms of infringements, some owners continued not to register their dogs despite being contacted at least four times, he said, leading to them being infringed by the council.

Last week, the council started picking up dogs from people who hadn’t registered them. “It's a difficult part of the job,” Humphries said.

Council figures show that in the period from April 1 to September 30, 82 infringements were issued for failure to register a dog, though 35 more were issued after the end of September. For failure to keep a dog controlled or confined, 26 infringements were issued, up from 11 over the same period in 2022.