150th celebrations set to start with a laugh for Nelson City Council

Mayor Nick Smith, centre, launches the start of Nelson City Council’s 150th anniversary commemorations with councillors Kahu Paki Paki, left, and Mel Courtney.

When it comes to celebrating Nelson City Council’s 150th birthday, it will start with a laugh – and a bit of learning – and end with reflection.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith led a small ceremony to mark a year of events for the city’s sesquicentennial celebrations on Tuesday.

The official anniversary is March 30, but the commemorations would start on Friday with the opening night of the play CHONA at Founders Park, he said.

CHONA stands for the Complete History of Nelson Abridged.

Smith said a sneak peek at the show had him laughing out loud, but he also walked away having learnt a few things.

Gregory Cooper, who wrote the show and acts in it, said that was one of the aims of the show.

”Hopefully everybody is too busy laughing to realise that they’re learning.”

When it came to the show’s title, abridged was accurate, complete was not, he said.

“We could never cram everything in.”

While the 150th commemorations would start with a laugh with the show, it would end with the publication of an anniversary book in 2025.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Actors Donna Botha, Doug Brooks, and Greg Cooper star in The Complete History of Nelson Abridged at Founders Park from December 1.

That would be an appropriate way to “bookend” the anniversary, Smith said.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect on those 150 years as we map out the next chapter in our history ... we want to have a laugh, we also want to make sure that we have an accurate record.”

The book would follow on from previous anniversary publications in 1924 and 1974, and was being written by Paul Christoffel.

Smith encouraged people to join in sesquicentennial events throughout the next year and celebrate the things that made Nelson great.

“Also, to reflect on that history and think about what we need to do next to make sure we stay the best little city in the best little country in the world.”

Sesquicentennial taskforce chair councillor Mel Courtney said there were many ideas for celebrations throughout the year, including tree plantings, facility open days, exhibitions, and – of course – a birthday cake.

“We’re going to strive ... to make 2024 a year to remember.”