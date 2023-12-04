Nelson council working to get struggling ratepayers on to payment plans

Nelson City Council is urging anyone struggling to pay rates bills to get in touch to find out about payment options.

The rising cost of living and interest rates are making it more difficult for some people to pay their rates bill, Nelson City Council says.

A report to the council’s audit risk and finance committee reported a “slight” increase in the amount of outstanding rates bills in the past year, from $825,028 in December 2022, to $969,855 in September 2023.

The increase this year “highlights the cost of living and interest rate increases impacting on the community. Officers are working hard to get ratepayers on to payment plans”, the report said.

She told the committee staff were actively calling people to work out payment plans to try and “smooth the impact of rates”.

“We are compassionately working with rate payers to get them on track.”

Mayor Nick Smith questioned how many cases had gone to the courts due to people who “have got themselves into a headspace that they’re a sovereign citizen, we can’t rate them”.

Sovereign citizens are a movement of people who believe the New Zealand government is illegitimate, and therefore consider themselves exempt from the law.

Harrison said there were two such ratepayers on the council’s books who hadn’t paid rates for a couple of years.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Mayor Nick Smith asked how many sovereign citizens were refusing to pay rates.

Finance manager Prabath Jayawardana said they were in the process of collecting those unpaid rates and one of the people had set up an automatic payment for a small amount.

“But other than that we haven’t collected anything.”

There tended to be more rates outstanding in September due to overdue bills from the end of the financial year, he said.

That accounted for about $230,000 of the outstanding balance, of which $150,000 had been recovered since September.

Harrison said the council collected more than $90 million in rates each year.

She encouraged people struggling to pay their rates to get in touch with the council.

“Talk to us if you are struggling to pay outstanding rates. Council knows some Nelsonians are more affected than others by the cost of living crisis and increases in mortgage rates and people may be eligible for one of our programmes designed to help with payment or be able to set up a payment plan.”

In 2020 the council dropped the late payment penalty from 10% to 5%. While many councils reverted back to the higher penalty in 2021, Nelson had retained it at 5% until July this year, she said.

“This increase naturally means that in 2023 we will be collecting more late fees than in 2022. “

The council preferred to work with ratepayers, she said.

“We contact ratepayers and offer them payment plans before the outstanding amount gets to concerning levels. Legal action is one avenue open to council if rates remain unpaid.”