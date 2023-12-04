Woman who threw bottles and cans at people told police she was 'mad at the world'

From an empty lot beside the Royal Hotel on Bridge St, Holly Peeti launched cans and rocks across the street.

“Mad at the world,” a young woman smashed bottles in a supermarket, kicked in windows and threw cans and rocks at people on the street.

Before Nelson District Court on Monday, 18-year-old Holly Enfys Peeti pleaded guilty to charges of intentional damage, assault and disorderly behaviour.

According to the police summary of facts, read in court, the first incident took place on October 23 when Peeti visited Countdown at Trafalgar Park.

In the alcohol aisle, Peeti smashed wine bottles on the ground. Then, she picked up a bottle and stared at onlookers who had gathered in the checkout area.

With significant force, she threw a bottle in the direction of the onlookers. The bottle smashed, sending glass and liquid on an onlooker’s person’s leg, the summary said.

Peeti walked to the front of the store and kicked the lower glass panel of the entrance sliding door, shattering it.

She told police she had “lost the plot”.

A week later, at 1.10am, Peeti approached the Bowater Hyundai showroom on the corner of Rutherford and Hardy streets.

She smashed four windows before damaging the front guard of a vehicle and exiting through a bifold door, damaging the frame.

She told police she “had beef with the windows and was mad at her mum and life in general”.

On November 19, Peeti was in a vacant lot next to Royal Hotel on Bridge St. After drinking alcohol, Peeti began to throw items over the six-foot fence into a crowd of people on the footpath on the opposite side of the street.

She threw a can of alcohol, which landed on the footpath among the people. A second can, minutes later, glanced off the side of a police officer’s head.

She followed the cans with rocks, which hit the building’s facade and then onto the street.

Peeti’s lawyer, Kelly Hennessey, said she had alcohol problems, and was working through trauma associated with her upbringing.

Judge Tony Zohrab ordered reports into Peeti’s alcohol use, and her history.

“You’re very young, with no prior history,” the judge said. “Obviously, there are things going on I don't fully understand.”

He told Peeti he was worried about what might happen to her if she continued behaving this way.

“You could have been injured, and put yourself at risk of retaliation,” he told her.