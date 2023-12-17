Doubling of debt in draft long term plan under fire at council

Rates are set to rise as the Tasman District Council takes on more debt. (File photo)

A proposed doubling in Tasman District Council debt from $202​ million to $445m​ has received scathing criticism from a councillor who says the increase will be paid for by rates and is “unaffordable” for the community.

The figure, from the Draft Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024-2034, equates to a 120% increase in net debt for the council across 10 years.

Councillor Mark Greening said in a meeting on Wednesday the council was one of the “most debt burdened” in the country.

“Debt is a real concern for the community, and it's a concern because it's getting larger and larger and at some point has to be paid back,” Greening said.

“Effectively, it's just deferred rates increases.”

Greening also laid waste to a $16m increase in staffing costs, saying that to “continually dip into the community’s pockets” was neither fair on the community, nor was it in response to what the community was crying out for, which was affordability.

The rate increase in the LTP was proposed to peak in 2024/2025 at 9.56%, with an average annual increase across the 10 years at 4.5%.

Tasman mayor Tim King said the council had prepared a plan including Three Waters infrastructure, which was a driver of the debt in the last few years, particularly as it related to the Motueka Wastewater Treatment upgrade.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman Mayor Tim King at his home in Eves Valley. (File photo)

Assistance from central Goverment to help with the costs appeared unlikely, as it announced on Thursday Three Waters legislation would be repealed.

The National Party’s Local Water Done Well policy stated water services would be paid for by either from rates or user-pays to cover the maintenance and depreciation of infrastructure and investment in new assets.

“New infrastructure is expensive, but has a long life, so it’s appropriate that it’s funded by debt, and paid back over time out of rates or user revenues,” the policy states.

That was no change from the current system, and begged the question of how sustainable it would be, King said.

The Motueka Wastewater Treatment Plant would cost in the realm of $150m, and was the single biggest driver of the debt figure, though there was a lot of other water infrastructure in addition, King said.

A significant amount of the investment in infrastructure was related to growth and that money was recovered through development contributions, he said.

STUFF How are council rates calculated?

“So the most important figure in terms of people’s affordability isn't the debt figure, it's the rates that result from it.”

King said the rates increase, while it wasn’t something he was “overly happy with”, was not an unreasonable starting point for the consultation process in the current circumstances.

“Unlike other councils who are going out with rate increases ... many of them are having to wind back services.

“To be in a position where we are at least proposing to invest around swimming pools and community centres and community hubs in places like Tapawera, Motueka, Wakefield and Brightwater, I think is a constructive and positive place to start a conversation with the community. Where it ends up, we will just have to wait and see.”

The Draft Long Term Plan would be formally consulted with the community in late March to late April.

What’s in:

Fees and charges proposed to increase by 10%

Motueka Swimming Pool, at $20m

Waimea South Community Facilities, at an estimated cost of $12.7m

Tapawera Community Hub, at $2.5m

Stage Two improvements of Murchison Recreational and Cultural Centre at $4.5m

An annual $500,000 for speed management implementation

The sale of Emissions Trading Scheme credits from forestry to fund loss-making Port Tarakohe, funding $400,000 of interest and loan repayments annually

What's out: