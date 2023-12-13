Water restrictions introduced as Tasman council invites 'conservative approach'

Users in certain areas of the Tasman will be able to water their plants every day from Friday. (File photo)

New water restrictions have been announced for several areas in the Tasman District, starting over the next few days.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Tasman District Council said the arrival of dry weather meant a conservative approach has to be adopted for the region’s water supplies.

The council said consent holders in the Dovedale and Motupiko Water Management Zones would have to cut the weekly usage of water by 20% from Monday.

“Watering of lawns or decorative gardens is not permitted for any water user situated in the affected water management zones,” it said.

Tasman’s Dry Weather Task Force convenor Kim Drummond said having sufficient water available for everyone was a major consideration for the district, and as such, council was taking a “conservative approach” to meet the demand of the community.

“Our primary objective is to ensure the rivers and aquifers have enough water to support life, and due to the dry weather, we need to start rationing the amount that people use,” Drummond said.

“With minimal rainfall expected in the lead up to Christmas, it is important to be prepared and take action now so we can avoid water shortages and broader restrictions later.”

The council said users of water supply in Wakefield, Richmond, Brightwater, Hope, Redwood Valley 1 and 2, Māpua/Ruby Bay, Dovedale and Eighty Eight Valley, as well as Nelson residents living adjacent to Champion Rd, Wakatu Industrial Estate, and parts of Saxton Rd West would enter Phase B water restrictions on Friday.

The council said under Phase B:

You can't water the lawn, fill or top up a pool, spa or water feature, or use water for play.

You can still do outdoor washing (cars, windows, outdoor areas) with a hand-held hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, water blaster or bucket.

Flowers/trees/planters can be watered every second day only with a hand-held hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, watering systems on a timer or a bucket.

Vege gardens and fruit trees can be watered with a hand-held hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, watering systems on a timer, or a bucket.

Council group manager community infrastructure Richard Kirby said “if there is no significant rainfall and demand does not reduce then Phase C restrictions will follow on 22 December 2023”.