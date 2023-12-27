Dry spells may push out Waimea dam completion date further

The Waimea Dam is in its final stages of filling but a dry summer may still push out the completion date for the $198 million project.

Waimea Water chief executive officer Mike Scott said if rainfall was normal, the dam in the Lee Valley would likely be ready between March and April next year, more than two years behind its original schedule.

However, the hesitation on that was if shareholders wanted water released to support them through the forecast dry El Niño summer. That “may delay the project”, and would push out reservoir filling.

Tasman mayor Tim King, speaking with Stuff after Phase D water restrictions were introduced on Friday in the Tasman district, said the dry spring had led to an “immensely frustrating” situation.

“It would be really nice to have it full and be releasing and have it fully complete, but right at the moment we’re in this difficult position of trying to complete the dam and get it 100% full,” King said.

“There is the ability to release water, but again there is a trade-off between getting the dam completed and releasing water.”

A critic of the dam, Lewis Solomon, questioned the “contention” that the dam’s slower than expected rate of filling was due to a dry spring.

Presenting graphs at a recent council meeting, he said from October 1 to December 9 there were three flushes that went down the river, and that the flow downstream from the dam showed the same synchronicity in the two catchments.

“What that means is that there has been no attempt to impound those flushes, it’s gone down the river and straight out to sea,” he said.

“Those flushes down the river represented somewhere between three weeks’ and a month’s water supply for Richmond in a drought.”

However, Scott said since October 1, they had been “storing everything we possibly can” and had been at minimum flow since then.

“There's a couple of spikes ... where we've just been testing valves, and letting some environmental flow go, some flushing flow go, but it's been very, very quick,” he said.

Meanwhile, Solomon, speaking at a public forum at the council meeting, also took aim at an official report that named problem areas of the dam after singers, such as the “Johnny Cash defect”.

He asked why “codenames” were being used.

“It’s got the Johnny Cash defect treatment, we have the Elvis Presley and the Cliff Richards defect treatment. Now why can't they explain in plain English what those defects are?”

Solomon is the former secretary of the Water Information Network Inc, an incorporated society established to provide "accurate information" on the Waimea Dam.

Council group manager finance Mike Drummond said that he had received a message from Scott clarifying that the Johnny Cash defect treatment was a site name for a shear zone that bisects a plunge pool.

“They have noted that they won’t refer to it in that way in future reports.”

Councillor Mark Greening said reports needed to be in plain English.

“We shouldn't be using Johnny Cash-like terms for names, they do need to be plainly explained,” Greening said.

“It's disappointing to see that appearing in these reports, like the quarterly report from Waimea Water Limited.”

In response to questions from Stuff, Scott said Johnny Cash was “just a name”.

“We have some interesting names around the site ... someone called it that name and it stuck,” he said.

The defect was a geological one that had been identified several years ago, relating to “two plates rubbing against each other”, and was treated by excavating, anchoring and concreting.

Scott said the dam was at 80% of its height and at two thirds volume, and so far its performance was encouraging.

“But ... as you load the dam up, particularly for the first time, it puts a load onto it and it will compress, and given that the rock wasn’t the quality that we expected ... it could compress more than we thought and settle.”

If this were to happen, however, it wouldn’t be a “biggie” as the water could be dropped down and mechanical equipment adjusted.

In terms of seepage, there was no such thing as a zero permeability dam, he said, so staff were monitoring the dam to see what the full seepage was to see how that compared with their design basis.