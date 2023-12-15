Protesters line SH6 'for our whānau'

Protesters gather on Rocks Rd in Tahunanui against Government policies on the Treaty of Waitangi, te reo Māori and co-governance.

Music, cheers, the beeping of cars and quotes from Dame Whina Cooper have echoed along Rocks Rd as 300 people turned out to protest against the new Government policies “erasing Māori from public spaces”.

Santana Mackey said she came to the protest “for our whānau”.

“We have a right to our language, and te ao Māori, and it’s for no one to take away from us.”

Trent Matiko, one of the organisers, said the Government was taking the country back 50 years.

“Removing te ao Maori is offensive, when we have been beaten up to learn English. They’re creating division, and it hurts, it really does.

“They take our kapa haka, they capitalise on it, and then they make us feel that we are inferior on this whenua.”

The new National-led policies included removing co-governance from all public services and reintroducing referendums on the establishment or ongoing use of Māori wards.

In addition, the Government planned to introduce a Treaty Principles Bill based on ACT policy, reviewing the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Māori and Pākehā unite to protest the new Government’s plans to remove co-governance, reintroduce referendums on Māori wards, and review the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Tiriti educator Jen Bennett said there had been a wide and extensive body of research on te tiriti, so for the Government to bring it into question was “on them”.

People were choosing sources of information that suited a preferred narrative, the narrative of continued domination of one group of people in Aotearoa over another, she said.

That was instead of the “big essence of partnership” which was inherent in Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“There was no cessation of sovereignty,” Bennett said.

“To say that there’s this other treaty … these are conspiracy theories that have been given air time … It’s pretty shocking that that has been fed into our election campaign.”

The mood at the protest was positive, as a continual stream of cars beeping in support passed, music blared and the early morning attendees were kept fuelled with coffee, miraka from Oaklands Milk and breakfast from Habitat from Humanity gifted as koha.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Supporters wave the Tino Rangatiratanga flag at Friday’s early morning protest.

Kahu Paki Paki, councillor for Nelson’s Māori Ward, said the turn out of more than 300 people was exciting and reassuring, but people had jobs to go to and businesses to run, and they’d need to be mindful not to burn the community out.

Regarding the name changes of agencies, Paki Paki said once the Government had portfolios established and got down to work, they would realise that the costs were going to be great “to unwind the rope” made to integrate the components of the community.

“It is really not going to be beneficial for the country,” he said.

Paki Paki was “incredibly frustrated” that these “efforts to basically erase Māori from the public space” were underway.

“They’re so not needed in terms of running a country and the business of a country. They are almost spiteful.”

1 NEWS The comments from Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters came during a debate around a question in te reo Māori.

While he was angry, he was attempting to understand where these positions were coming from, and he wasn’t going to be one to “poison the well”.

“It's not about an issue of a minority having a majority, we're an indigenous population that has these pre-existing rights," Paki Paki said.

“The tiriti didn't grant us those rights, the treaty recognised and affirmed them.”

As a Pākehā who supported te tiriti, Sharyn Croft said the new government’s policies were “horrendous”.

“It feels like we are in a dystopian reality,”

Protests were also held in Motueka and in Mohua on Friday.