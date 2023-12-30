'It's not just about me': women's advocate honoured in New Year award

Joy Oakly is self-effacing about her New Year Honours Award.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Oakly said of receiving a Queen’s Service Medal for services to women and education.

“I didn’t know what to do for quite a while. It’s not just about me, it’s about what Soroptimists do in Nelson and around the world, it’s a recognition of the value of the organisation.”

Oakly has been a member of the Nelson chapter of Soroptimist International, a group that supports women, for more than four decades.

Through the group, Oakly has helped launch Nelson’s Young Parents’ School, offered educational scholarships and run countless anti-violence campaigns.

The Young Parents’ School is one of the initiatives of which Oakly is most proud. It began in a church on Halifax St: a large room where the children could run around, cared for by Soroptimist volunteers while the parents attended lessons.

“It’s still here, it’s still going: it’s probably [the Soroptimists’] biggest achievement,” Oakly said.

A microbiologist, Oakly has worked at the Cawthron Institute for 53 years. Working with one of the best accredited labs in the country has been endlessly rewarding, and Oakly, who now works part-time, has no immediate plans to stop, she said.

Part of a team working on the world’s first algae-based pain medication, the veteran scientist would like to see the project through to fruition.

“And other things keep popping up that they want me to do,” Oakly said.

She also plans to keep up with her advocacy work, raising awareness about violence against women, and offering scholarships in her role of Chair of the Nelson Soroptimist Education Trust.