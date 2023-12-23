What made the cut for Nelson's long-term plan?

The Nelson City Council agreed to keep funding of about $100,000 a year to fund hanging baskets in the CBD in the draft long-term plan.

The hanging baskets are in, but a new link road to Richmond is out after a marathon end-of-year session to shape Nelson’s planning priorities.

In a two-day meeting last week, the Nelson City Council debated a host of items for potential inclusion in the draft long-term plan which will go out for consultation in the new year.

It comes as the council is looking at large increases, with one of the first decisions of the meeting being to introduce a separate rate for the 10 years of $330 to pay for recovery from the August 2022 weather event.

Heading into the marathon council meeting rates increases were projected to be 8.2%, 5.4%, 4.1% and 5.8% for the first four years of the 10-year budget.

While projects like a Tāhunanui surf life-saving facility and an all-weather sports turf got the green light, others – including a proposed new link road between Suffolk Rd and Hill St North and a proposal to cap spending on events – failed to get the votes to make it into the draft.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the decisons from last week’s meeting would have a “small increase” on the proposed rates increases “as a consequence of the council approving additional spending options and not supporting any of the savings proposals”.

At this point, years one and two would remain the same, but year three would increase to 4.3% and year four to 5.9%.

Smith said he was disappointed some of his proposals did not get across the line, but he woule be interested to see what came out during public consultation period in March.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Aaron Lyttle Operation Officer of Nelson SLSC at one of their various makeshift facilities at Tāhunanui Beach. (FIle photo)

Here’s what came out of the debate:

IN: Tāhunaui surf lifesaving

The council agreed to capital funding of $200,000 in 2024-25, $1.52m in 2025-26, and $1.53 million in 2026-27 for stage one and two of the Tāhunanui Beach upgrade to be progressed. The Nelson Surf Life Saving Club will need to provide a 50% contribution of $1.6m.

Mayor Nick Smith said it was a way to address the fact Nelson had “the best beach with the worst facilities”.

“It’s not what I would want for the best beach in the country.”

It narrowly passed seven voted to six after some councillors said there should be a plan done for the whole area first.

OUT: Suffolk Rd – Hill St North link road

The estimated cost of the project would have been $37m, but the proposal was for the council to budget $12m to be spent over three years starting in 2027-28, while using New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi funding and development contributions to fund the rest.

Mayor Nick Smith tried to get the project included in the plan as a way to address the “bottle neck” between Nelson and Richmond, that led to gridlock when there was an emergency.

It would improve resilience and open up land for development, he said.

But, the motion lost nine votes to four after other councillors questioned the urgency of the project.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The view looking south from the back of Saxton Field athletics track. Mayor Nick Smith wants to build a link road connecting Suffolk Rd to Hill St North, but the vote was lost at council.

Councillor Campbell Rollo said the council needed to be pushing NZTA to fund state highway improvements.

“If you want to solve congestion, this is not the answer.”

IN: Hanging baskets

Nelson Mail Hanging baskets in Bridge St, Nelson. The baskets made the cut in the draft long-term plan.

Council officers had proposed to cut spending of about $100,000 a year to fund the hanging flower baskets in the central city, but councillors voted eight to five to put the funding back into the draft.

Councillor Mel Courtney said the baskets would be missed by many people if taken away.

“The hanging baskets show we care. The hanging baskets show that we have civic pride, they support our collective well-being, and they brighten our day.”

Councillor Matthew Benge said the baskets were “an art form”, while Councillor Kahu Paki Paki said “my mum wants the flowers”.

But other councillors argued that in tough financial times the money could be better spent elsewhere.

“I want to support the hanging baskets, but I can’t in the trajectory our budget’s going,” Councillor James Hodgson said.

Councillor Pete Rainey said while many liked the baskets, others believed they made the city “look like an old people’s home”.

IN: All-weather sports turf

The council agreed, nine votes to four, to capital funding of $1.3250m in 2025-26 and $1.325m in 2026-27 for an all-weather sports turf, noting that sports clubs would be required to contribute half the cost.

The site for the turf has not been chosen.

Councillor Tim Skinner said having an all-weather turf would reduce cancellations and allow for greater participation in sport.

But, others argued there was an inequity in funding for sport compared to the arts.

“Sport, sport, sport, sport, sport,” Rainey said.

IN: Kerbside kitchen waste collection

Smith moved that the council scrap funding for a kerbside kitchen waste collection scheme, resulting in about $10.875m in savings over the 10-year plan, leading to one of the lengthiest debates of the meeting.

The council needed be very careful with public money, and the small benefits of collecting the kitchen waste did not justify the cost, Smith said.

”This is a project that has very significant ongoing costs.”

Skinner said the scheme was not council business.

“The idea that you pay someone to collect your potato peelings is absurd.”

But, the motion lost six votes to seven – meaning the scheme will stay in the draft long-term plan.

Councillor Rachel Sanson said the most important thing was diverting as much waste away from the landfill as possible.

“The longer we can extend the life of our landfill the greater the savings for our community.”

IN: Arts hub

The council voted 12 votes to one in favour of $1.6m in 2027-28 for the development of a central city community arts hub.

Deputy Maypr Rohan O’Neill-Stevens said it was a way of recognising the important role of the arts in Nelson.

There were “major gaps” in the city’s arts facilities and this was one small step to address that, he said.

“Let’s take the lowest hanging fruit.”

OUT: Events funding cap

Smith moved that the council cap the council’s events budget at $1.78m, saving about $3m over the 10 years.

He acknowledged the result would likely be one or two fewer events a year, but said in tight financial times events were a luxury.

“It goes back to us showing constraint.”

But, the motion lost seven votes to five, after councillors argued that when inflation was taken into account it would amount to a decrease in funding for the sector.

“The word cap is quite misleading,” Paki Paki said.

