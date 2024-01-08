Major upgrade of Nelson's leaking public pools put on ice

Recommended upgrades of Nayland and Riverside pools have been shelved due to costs. (File photo)

Major upgrades for Nelson's two public pools – both of which are leaking – have been shelved.

That’s despite a 2022 report to the Nelson City Council recommending that both Riverside Pool and Fitness Centre and the Nayland Park Complex be redeveloped.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the cost of upgrades to the pools couldn’t be justified in the current financial environment.

But, Glen Findlay owner of Hampden Street Swim School and Nelson South Swim Club head coach, said Nelson’s swimming facilities were the worst in the country and shelving the project was a “real kick in the guts for the people of Nelson”.

The council’s Draft Parks and Facilities Activity Management Plan 2024-2034, adopted by councillors in November, revealed that at a workshop in June 2023, councillors directed staff to “maintain the existing pool network rather than progressing with major upgrades”.

The plan also stated that both facilities have leaking pools.

A 2022 options report identified 13 risks and disadvantages to maintaining the existing pool network and instead favoured upgrading both pools, starting with Nayland.

The recommended option was to upgrade Nayland to an indoor facility with a 25-metre lane pool, costing $38.89 million. An option for a 50m pool would have been $45.75m.

Stuff Nelson’s Riverside Pool first opened in 1927. (File photo)

The recommended upgrade to Riverside would cost $27.82m.

Council’s group manager community services Andrew White said Riverside was leaking about 20-30m3 per day and Nayland 25-35m3, but that amount had reduced over the years.

“The leakage is also not solely down to any faults in the asset, the data does not control for water displacement caused by swimmers, evaporation, and periodically replacing significant amounts of water as part of our cleaning processes.”

The councillors’ direction “reflected the current economic conditions and competing priorities”, he said.

The chosen option would include some extra funding for repairs on top of usual maintenance, including about $1m on new liners for both pools.

“This option still allows council to mitigate many of the disadvantages listed in the 2022 report.”

The next step was a more in-depth condition assessment, he said.

“Several renewals have already been identified and work will continue to ensure the facilities are maintained to continue the current level of service. “

Smith said maintaining the existing pools would “continue to provide good facilities for Nelson”.

“It is not realistic in the current environment of households and businesses being under such huge cost pressure ... for us to be contemplating spending 10s of millions of dollars on pool upgrades or replacements.”

He acknowledged many people would like to see a 50m pool for the region, but said the $46m price tag was “too big a stretch”.

“Council is not in a position where we can fund that scale of capital investment due to the cost impact it will have on our ratepayers.”

Pool facilities needed to looked at regionally, with many Nelsonians regularly using the Richmond Aquatic Centre.

Regionally, the next priority was a pool for Motueka, he said.

He acknowledged that the city pools would need to be upgraded at some point, but said balancing needs and costs was part of managing assets.

But, Findlay said Nelson’s facilities put the city at “the bottom of the list” compared to other cities or small towns.

”There’s no way we could, for example, hold a national swimming competition here.”

Aside from those learning to swim and competitors training, many people used the pools on a daily basis, from preschoolers to the elderly, he said.

“These facilities are used every day and are a huge benefit to the community.”

He had wanted to see a 50m pool built, but to hear even the recommended upgrades had been “canned” was a “real kick in the guts for the people of Nelson”, he said.

It was already a struggle to book lane space and the prices of hiring lanes was high.

Both Nelson pools were “past their use by date” and the community deserved better, he said.

“It’s a cost that actually is essential to the community and to the future generations of our community.”