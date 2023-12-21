Repeated vandalism of laneway 'disheartening'

21122023 NEWS PHOTO MARTIN DE RUYTER/ STUFF Vandalism in the new garden area in Fiddle Lane off Bridge St in Nelson.

For the second time, vandals have targeted a central city laneway in a “disheartening” destructive act.

The bright green pots, along with refurbished planter boxes from Upper Trafalgar St, were installed in Fiddle Lane in early December, a Nelson Youth Council project that aimed to turn the laneway into a leafy oasis.

However, on Thursday morning, some of the pots had been overturned, with plants removed and dirt spilling onto the footpath.

Facebook commenters were quick to condemn the vandalism.

“That’s such a shame,” wrote one woman under a photo of the damage. “I saw the lane’s new look a couple of days ago and thought it looked really good.”

“That's terrible,” wrote another. “[I] was just thinking the other day how nice that was walking through there.”

Nelson City Council’s community services group manager Andrew White said it was the second time the pots had been targeted.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff It is the second time the pots have been vandalised.

“The first was several days after the new pots and seating had been installed, and we had hoped that would be an isolated incident,” White said.

Police were aware of the vandalism, and White understood a person might have been arrested over the incident.

The toppled pots had been removed, and staff were reviewing ways to install them more securely in the new year.

The vandalism was one incident in a series of acts that have taken place over the last few months, White said.

“It's disheartening to see ongoing acts of vandalism within our city, and we share the community’s frustration around the unnecessary cost burden that follows on from this behaviour.”

White advised anyone who saw vandalism happening to keep their distance and call the police. You can report damage by contacting the council on 03 546 0200, or reporting via the Antenno app, White said.