Water quality modelling 'not a must' for Tasman beaches, council told

Little Kaiteriteri Beach at high tide on a sunny day in summer.

Water quality modelling for popular Tasman swimming spots would be better than the “blunt tool” of telling people not to swim after rain, a scientist says.

However, a Tasman District Council manager said the modelling tools were “not a must” given the financial demands on the council and ratepayers.

Tasman District Council senior resource scientist freshwater and estuarine ecology Trevor James told a meeting late last year that a proposal had been put into the Long Term Plan for hydrodynamic models that would predict the likely levels of contamination at each site.

The models looked at factors such as the wind, tides, and input from rivers. Similar models were used by other councils in Auckland and Wellington, he said.

“They’re achieving quite reasonable accuracy, and will be better than our blunt tool ... saying not [swimming] during rain, because some rain events will push up a spike, some others don’t,” he told councillors.

However, environment information manager Rob Smith said while the council would love to do what “those great big regionals” had done, Tasman was “not a great big regional.”

Smith said modelling was an expensive process, which the council was “ticking away at” over time.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff An aerial photograph of Stephens Bay near Kaiteriteri. (File photo)

“When we look at the rate burden, this is not a must project. The reality is, how many people do you know that have been to Kaiteriteri that have ever been sick?”

“It’s not new that anyone going to the beach will know if it’s been raining, you should not swim ... in the 48 hours after rain.”

However, earlier in the meeting several councillors questioned whether visitors did, in fact, have that knowledge.

Motueka ward councillor Brent Maru said he himself wasn’t aware of the 48-hour advisory.

“I was brought up just to jump in the water ... whenever you get the chance,” he said.

Councillor Christeen Mackenzie noted that in James’ report, it was “advisable only to [swim] on the incoming tide, and not during rain or within 48 hours of rain”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Tasman District councillor Christeen Mackenzie asked how information about water contamination would be communicated to beach users over the summer.

James clarified that the incoming tides advisory applied to the Stephens Bay Lagoon, near Kaiteriteri, and the Rototai reserve, near Tākaka in Golden Bay, in particular.

Mackenzie said thousands of people were staying at Kaiteriteri over the summer, and asked whether they should be advised.

She asked if day visitors or campers would read any advisory information about this on a sign or elsewhere.

James said they were talking to the Kaiteriteri Reserve Board and were looking into installing a sign at the beach with a QR code so people could access information about when it was safe to swim.

Council communications manager Chris Choat said it was yet to be decided if hydrodynamic modelling would be included in the Long Term Plan, as that had not been finalised.

The cost would be into the tens of thousands of dollars.

While that modelling would be a “level up”, it was a balance between whether it would be worth that much more from the models and the historical data the council currently had, he said.