ITM buiding supplies store in Tākaka destroyed by fire

An ITM building supplies store in Tākaka, a small town at the end of Golden Bay, was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ Nelson-Marlborough district commander Grant Haywood said the fire spread into the neighbouring PGG Wrightson farm supplies store, but fire crews managed to cut that off.

“Under trying circumstances, they did an amazing job to stop the fire spreading further into an adjoining business, and also into the main street,” Haywood said.

The main building, measuring about 100 metres by 40m, at the ITM site was completely destroyed.

“Basically the fire has pulled all the firefighting resources from Golden Bay, with support from both Nelson and Tasman,” Haywood said.

“At the peak there was probably close to 40 firefighters on it.”

Tony Gillian/Supplied The ITM in Takaka has been completely destroyed by an early morning fire.

Units sent to the scene included a command unit and an aerial ladder appliance from Nelson.

Crews would be monitoring the site on Thursday, and a fire investigator would be on the scene.

The cause of the fire was not known at this stage, Haywood said.

Store manager Luke Brown confirmed the building was gone, but he was not immediately able to comment further.

Tony Gillian/Supplied The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, Haywood said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was alerted to the blaze just after 3am Thursday.

It sent 12 units, mostly trucks and tankers to the scene, a Fenz spokesperson said.

By the time crews arrived the blaze was “significant”. The fire was reported contained at 4.50am.

About 6.30am crews were in the mopping up phase and by 8.30am crews left at the scene were dampening down the area.

ITM building supplies/Supplied Fenz said it sent 12 units to the blaze.

State Highway 60 near Buxton Lane was closed from 6am to 7.50am while Fire and Emergency worked at the scene.

The fire has prompted Tasman District Council to warn residents in the area about contamination of nearby waterways.

The council requested all users of ater from Motupipi River in Tākaka, from a tributary near Waitapu Engineering on Motupipi St to the Rototai Estuary, to “immediately cease taking water for any purpose such as domestic supply, stock drinking or irrigation”.

The fire may have led to the discharge of paint, petroleum-based products, copper-chrome arsenic from treated timber, melted plastic residue and fire-fighting chemicals into the waterways. These chemicals are likely to be toxic to humans, animals and aquatic life and may have long-lasting effects, the council said.

“The situation is under investigation by the Tasman District Council Environment Officers and details of likely quantities discharged to the waterway and any adverse effects on the stream ecosystem will become clearer throughout the day.”

By 9.22am, Fire and Emergency staff were assessing the scene with ITM staff, and it was understood mostly water-based paints were burnt along with lesser quantities of petroleum-based product.

The MDF board, that contains glue with arsenic amongst other chemicals, was also burnt.

There was a contained area of contaminated water onsite which was slowly evaporating and staff were currently assessing the quantities discharged via the stormwater system to the Motupipi River, council said.

Contamination level testing at the Motupipi River will begin this morning and warning signage is being organised for Rototai Estuary and beach as a precautionary measure.