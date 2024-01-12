Cable fault likely cause of early morning power cut in Tasman district

An aerial photograph of Richmond. A three and a half hour power cut was noticed by those burning the midnight oil early on Friday morning.

An early morning power outage caused by a cable fault was unusual in that it covered such a large area, a Network Tasman manager says.

Murray Hendrickson, network manager strategy and development, said the outage between 2am and 5.30am on Friday morning affected Richmond, Hope, Brightwater, Wakefield and the Waimea Plains, though “not for the whole three and a half hours”.

“Three and a half hours is not unusual for an outage, but the spread of this one was unusual, to affect such a big area,” he said.

It was believed to have been caused by a cable fault near the main substation in Marsden Valley, Stoke.

However, Network Tasman hadn’t finished its investigation, he said.

While the power cut took place in the wee hours of the morning, it did not go unnoticed by locals, with a surprising number of people taking to social media to share their experiences.

Several residents took advantage of the darkness to admire the stars, while some complained it was difficult to sleep on a hot night without the fan running.

Hendrickson said there was “not normally much of an issue” with freezers and fridges from power cuts in the middle of the night.

Anyone driving the streets would notice they were “pitch black”.

“Most people just sleep through them,” Hendrickson said.