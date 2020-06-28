Logging trucks unlikely to be allowed past schools at peak hours

Schools on an approved logging route can breathe a sigh of relief that trucks will likely not be allowed to drive past during pick-up and drop-off.

A controversial proposal to allow logging trucks to drive past some schools during pick-up and drop-off times looks unlikely to pass.

Nelson City Council's Forestry Advisory Group met in May to pass several resolutions relating to the harvesting and removal of trees from several forestry blocks, including limiting the operation of logging trucks in the city from 10pm to 6am and limiting trucks to 40kmh speeds within city limits.

However, one provision revision to a logging route protocol proved controversial: an agreement to allow trucks to drive past schools at no faster than 30kmh during pick-up and drop-off hours.

The revision was not accepted at the time, with the chair of the council's forestry advisory group John Murray saying further engagement with the council's transport safety officer and school communities affected was "essential" before making the decision.

That engagement has now taken place. Nelson Central School's Board of Trustees sent a letter outlining its concern with the planned changes, saying maximising economic benefits should not come at the expense of children's safety.

"We already struggle with traffic outside our school during these busy times and logging trucks will add tremendous stress to that, whilst also creating some very dangerous situations for our tamariki.

"We urge the Council to maintain the current practice of not allowing logging trucks to pass the school during our busy times. In fact, we would like to request this ban on truck movements be formalised by Council, to ensure that this is recognised as best practice and that it can be enforced."

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Despite risk from trucks driving past schools being "low", transport business unit manager Marg Parfitt recommended trucks not be allowed to drive past Nelson Central and St Josephs schools during pick-up and drop-off.

In a memo, transport business unit manager Marg Parfitt said that while actual risk from logging trucks was low, and many other schools already had trucks drive past during pick-up and drop-off with no restriction, allowing the change would still "detract from other work Council is undertaking".

"Council has worked actvely with the Brook community, Nelson Central and St Josephs schools for many years to encourage active transport to and from school," Parfitt wrote.

"On balance, based on feedback I have received and because this is a change to pre-existing arrangement, it is my recommendation that ... their [trucks] travel down Nile St to Collingwood St is limited to times outside of peak school travel times (8-9am and 3-4pm)."

The Forestry Advisory Group will meet on Tuesday to vote on the new recommendation that the group "[a]grees the following revised condition with respect to logging trucks passing Central School: No truck movements between 8-9am and 3-4pm during the school term and that speeds past the school be no greater than 30kph".