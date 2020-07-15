Matariki to be celebrated with fireworks and kapa haka

Wirihana de Thierry-Lukitau and Kura Tai Waka performing during the senior kapa haka event held at Trafalgar Centre earlier this year. Kura Tai Waka will have their Matariki performance livestreamed on Saturday evening.

Matariki will be starting with a bang this year.

The Nelson City Council will hold a fireworks display at 7pm in Neale Park on Saturday, after a celebration including a performance from kapa haka group Kapa o Kura Tai Waka.

The festival will be live-streamed on the council’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. It will start at 6pm with karakia and a mihi from kaumātua, then messages from Mayors Rachel Reese and Tim King from Tasman District.

The first, livestreamed section of the event will not be open to the public because it was planned during the Covid lockdown when it was not clear what social distancing measures would be required. The firework display in Neale Park will be open for people to attend.

Another Covid-19 change will be a tribute to the essential workers of Nelson displayed as a lightshow on the side of Civic House. The essential workers’ tribute will run from 5pm until 9pm on Saturday.

supplied The celebration of Matariki, or Māori New Year, is signalled by the appearance of the Matariki constellation, also known as the Pleiades.

Reese said the Covid-19 outbreak had been a challenging time, and Matariki was a chance to “reflect on the past, acknowledge the present, and to look forward to the future”.

“For Matariki this year we remember those who we have lost in the past year, and we celebrate everyone, particularly our essential service workers, for helping us get to Alert Level 1. The road ahead will not be an easy one, but we must continue to support one another as we reconnect and rebuild in the months to come.”

The council recommended viewing the fireworks display from Guppy Park, North Road, Kinzett Terrace Carpark, Peace Grove, Akersten Street or the surrounding area.

There will be a free bus service to and from Akersten St that evening, with two buses departing the city depot at 6:45pm.