Nelson street puts new roots down in a 'forgotten space'

Jamison Shutkowski , 11, and Ella Henderson, 10, do their bit to get the OK Street garden under way.

Tucked away behind a Nelson street, a “forgotten space” is undergoing a slow transformation.

On Saturday morning, about 20 residents and volunteers filed into the empty lot off Orchard St, in Stoke. Armed with shovels, they planted fruit trees, strawberries and manuka: the beginnings of a community garden.

The OK Street (Orchard and Karaka) garden had been in the pipeline for a while, said Donna McKinnon from Te Korowai Trust, who helped steer the project.

The former Housing New Zealand site was gifted to the community, but there were a few obstacles to get over, she said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Cousins Vicky-Lee Mackey-Crawford, 6, and Dereon Mackey, 10, plant berry bushes that will one day feed the community.

READ MORE:

* 'Amazingly generous' Nelson couple went shopping for plants, found dream home

* Helping Hands prove victorious as Nelson kindy gets a prehistoric makeover



“Broken cars, rubbish, mattresses: it was a forgotten space.”

But along with her “committee of one,” a local resident keen to pitch in, donations from Mitre 10, the Department of Conservation and others, they’d got it off the ground.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Santana Mackey helps Donna McKinnon serve up sausages to the locals who pitched in at the community garden.

“It’s a whānau space,” McKinnon said. “We plant little seeds and thoughts: start small and hopefully the people will come.”

The fruit trees, which included citrus and berries, would grow produce locals could use every day.

“Everybody needs lemons, and tamariki can pick the berries. If you involve tamariki, then the parents will get involved.”

Other trees were planted to honour former OK Street residents: the memorial aspect would mean people were less likely to vandalise the space, McKinnon hoped.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Alex Gavin, 14, plants a lemon tree with his dad Phil, who also planted a manuka in memory of his father.

Resident Donna planted a manuka in memory of her former neighbour, Edna Hippolite. “She lived in the street for 50-plus years. This is a tribute to her, she did a lot around here.”

Donna’s family moved to Karaka St in 2008. Her daughter Jewel remembered her trepidation at the move.

“I was terrified to move here when I first came here,” Jewel said. “I’d grown up in the country; [Karaka St] had a reputation.”

Jewel has since moved away, but on Saturday she came back to honour the place where she’d grown up and the people she knew back then. Life on Karaka St had shaped her, she said. “I’ve looked at life differently.”

Phil Gavin planted a manuka tree in memory of his father, a beekeeper. His three sons were also there, digging holes and tucking into sausages laid on by Mitre 10.

Olie Gavin, 8, felt he had worked hard.

“I planted raspberries, blueberries, and other stuff. But I like strawberries the best.”