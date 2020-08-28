Covid-19 concerns cancel this year's Mask Parade

With an uncertain Covid alert level, and personal space a must, the Arts Festival Trust has decided to cancel this year’s Mask Parade.

The annual masked parade has been cancelled once and for all, two months out from its scheduled run-time.

Nelson Festival Trust chair Brent Thawley said the decision not to go ahead with the parade was made “with great disappointment” on Thursday this week.

“More significant financial investment needed to start happening this coming week in order to ensure the successful delivery of the event. With so much uncertainty about ongoing government restrictions, the Trust determined it would be too risky to spend public money on an event that might not happen,” Thawley said in a statement.

In July the trust requested and was approved $100,000 of Nelson City Council funding, which at the time councillors and the Mayor described as an “investment in our community”.

The parade and carnivale were meant to be held on October 30 to finish off an abridged Arts Festival.

Thawley said the decision to cancel the event was “primarily based on the fact mass outdoor public events are not possible in Level 2 and that uncertainty could remain for quite some time.

“The trust’s decision is based on its commitment to be fiscally responsible with public funds and to guarantee participants’ safety.”

LUZ ZUNIGA Amid uncertainty that crowded streets will even be allowed or safe come October 30, the Arts Festival has decided to cancel the parade but hesitantly move forward with its reduced festival programme.

Despite the disappointment of the cancelled Mask Carnivale, the trust is continuing with its reduced Nelson Arts Festival Ngā Toi Huatau programme, as Thawley said “most of the planning required for this has already taken place and we are only days away from revealing our programme”.

The programme will be available on the trust’s website from September 1, but it's going ahead is contingent of a return to alert Level 1.

“If Te Tauihu (the Top of the South Island region) does not return to Level 1 on September 6, this decision will be reviewed, ensuring safety and fiscal responsibility are once again considered.”