National Cider Festival brings excitement to dull day

Crowds were buzzing just an hour into the New Zealand Cider Festival where a range of New Zealand ciders, food carts, and live music kept the good vibes going.

Despite an unusually long bout of wet weather, the frequently rained-upon festival enjoyed a warm dry afternoon with forecast rain holding off until Saturday’s event was over.

Some, like Sheamae Muirhead and her friends, got into the festival spirit with a set of matching floral shirts because “it makes us easier to find in a crowd”.

Virginia Woolf/Nelson Mail Di Connor, left, JJ, Keta Rodriguez, and Kate Sheldon wait for the remainder of their prawn cocktail - five other friends in crustacean-themed fancy-dress.

Others went a bit further, matching cider with seafood in crustacean-themed costumes. Four “prawns – not shrimp”, JJ , Di Connor, Kate Sheldon and Keta Rodriguez, were waiting to meet their five other crustacean friends, and were starting their celebrations an hour into the festival.

They had intended a fruitier theme, Rodriguez said, but the banana suits did not work out.

Montanna Falwasser and her hen’s crew came to celebrate her big day, which actually happened “two weeks ago at the top of Mt Owen” after she eloped.

Virginia Woolf/Nelson Mail Montana Falwasser, front left, surrounded by all her friends wearing sunglasses to celebrate her hen’s Party at The New Zealand Cider Festival held at Founders Heritage Park, Nelson.

New husband Leon Falwasser was missing out on the annual cider festival, however.

“Today is just for me – he gets next week at the Christchurch races.”