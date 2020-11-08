Wet weather keeping emergency services busy in Nelson area

Heavy rain overnight in the Nelson Tasman region kept police busy with weather-related call-outs on Sunday morning.

Heavy rain in Nelson caused enough chaos to keep police busy.

A police spokeswoman said in the three hours from 6 am on Sunday, police were called to 10 jobs related to weather.

“It's definitely keeping us busy,” she said.

She said the jobs ranged from trees down to surface flooding and were in a range of areas in the Nelson Tasman, including Wakefield, Motueka, and Ngātimoti.

READ MORE:

* 'No one will escape' weekend rain; chill southerly to sweep north bringing snow to higher hills

* Weather: Winds appear to be easing, all lanes open on Auckland Harbour Bridge



Despite the high number of weather-related incidents she said so far there had been no serious accidents so far.

“Police ask motorists to drive with care throughout the area and ensure they're driving to the conditions,” she said.